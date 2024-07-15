Mr. Big Announce 'The BIG Finish Live'

(ABC) Mr. Big--Eric Martin (lead vocals), Paul Gilbert (guitar, vocals), Billy Sheehan (bass, vocals), Nick D'Virgilio (drums, vocals)--is closing out their 35-year career in a BIG way...with not one, but two album releases.
First up is their 10th studio album, TEN, which was released July 12. Their last-ever live album release will be The BIG Finish Live, which is due out September 6 via the Evolution Music Group.
The BIG Finish Live is a brand-new live album and concert film of MR.BIG's "The BIG Finish" farewell tour, where the band played their million-selling LEAN INTO IT album in its entirety, plus additional MR.BIG classics. Filmed in 4K at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan on August 26, 2023, this historic performance will be available in many different multiple high-quality formats: 180g Black Vinyl (3 LP), Hybrid Stereo Multi-Channel SACDs (2), MQA-CDs (2), MQA-CDs + Blu-Ray (2), 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (featuring behind the scenes and interview footage), and cassette (2). All of these formats will come with a booklet/insert that includes previously unreleased photos from their Budokan performance, as well as a sticker or postcard gift for fans.
Earlier this year, MR. BIG put on their signature top hats and old shoes for the launch of their last worldwide tour, aptly titled "The BIG Finish." The first leg kicked off July 20, 2023 in Nagoya, Japan, which took them throughout Southeast Asia where the band performed for hundreds of thousands of loyal fans at 11 sold-out shows. MR. BIG then brought "The BIG Finish" to South America, an initial run of European shows, and two separate east coast/west coast tours of the U.S., with their last-ever stateside concert happening June 6 in Billy Sheehan's hometown of Buffalo, NY. MR. BIG's remaining shows will start July 13 in Bulgaria and will roll through August 23 in Romania.
One particular aspect of this final run that MR. BIG have been most excited about is the decision to perform the entirety of their breakthrough Platinum-selling 1991 album LEAN INTO IT from start to finish as a featured highlight of the live setlist, along with other MR. BIG classics.
Joining MR. BIG on drums for this special final world tour has been longtime friend of the band Nick D'Virgilio (Spock's Beard, Big Big Train), stepping in for founding drummer/vocalist Pat Torpey, who sadly passed away in 2018 following his heroic battle with Parkinson's disease.
After 35 years of bringing the MR. BIG sound across the world and back, it's time to come together for one final, extended curtain call with a live album to live on for the ages.
The BIG Finish Live track listing:
1. Addicted To That Rush
2. Take Cover
3. Undertow
4. Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy (The Electric Drill Song)
5. Alive And Kickin'
6. Green-Tinted Sixties Mind
7. CDFF- Lucky This Time
8. Voodoo Kiss
9. Never Say Never
10. Just Take My Heart
11. My Kinda Woman
12. A Little Too Loose
13. Road To Ruin
14. To Be With You
15. Big Love
16. The Chain
17. Promise Her The Moon
18. Where Do I Fit In
19. Wild World
20. Paul Gilbert Guitar Solo
21. Colorado Bulldog
22. Billy Sheehan Bass Solo
23. Shy Boy
24. 30 Days In The Hole
25. Good Lovin'
26. Baba O'Riley
DATE CITY VENUE
Sat 7/13 Mogilovo, Bulgaria Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley
Tue 7/16 Dublin, Ireland The Academy
Wed 7/17 Belfast, U.K. Limelight
Fri 7/19 Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K. NX Newcastle
Sun 7/21 Maidstone, U.K. Maid of Stone Festival 2024
Mon 7/22 Leeds, U.K. O2 Academy Leeds
Thu 7/25 Glasgow, U.K. Barrowland Ballroom
Sat 7/27 Liverpool, U.K. O2 Academy Liverpool
Sun 7/28 Abertillery, U.K. Steelhouse Festival
Tue 7/30 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg
Thu 8/1 Wacken, Germany Wacken Open Air
Sat 8/3 Rejmyre, Sweden Skogsrojet
Sun 8/4 Oslo, Norway Leiligheten Rockefeller
Tue 8/6 Wrocław, Poland A2 - Centrum Koncertowe
Wed 8/7 Prague, Czech Republic ROXY Prague
Sat 8/10 Monte Urano, Italy Bambu Festival 2024
Tue 8/13 Frankfurt Am Main, Germany Batschkapp
Thu 8/15 Papenburg, Germany Alter Güterbahnhof
Fri 8/16 Horsens, Denmark Jailbreak
Sun 8/18 Bochum, Germany Zeltfestival Ruhr 2024
Tue 8/20 München, Germany Muffathalle
Fri 8/23 Bistrița, Romania Way Too Far Rock Festival 2024
Mr. Big Mark Album Release With 'Right Outta Here' Visualizer
Mr. Big Change Things Up With 'Up To You' Video
Mr. Big Stream 'Good Luck Trying' Video
Fly To The Sun Releasing Album Featuring Members Of Kansas, Jeff Beck, Mr. Big And More
Metallica's Black Album Passes Major Milestone- The Eagles Expand Sphere Residency With Four New Shows- Iron Maiden- more
Van Halen's Chart Topping 'For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge' Expanded- Slash Kicks Off S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Blues Tour- more
Morgan Wallen Announces New One Night At A Time Stadium Show- Kameron Marlowe and Ella Langley Unplug For 'Strangers'- more
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra
Hot In The City: Big Shows Coming To Phoenix Include Journey And Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Megadeth
The dB's - Stands for deciBels
Watch Vampire Weekend's New 'Vampire Campfire' Podcast Episode
Cory Marks To Rock Theory of A Deadman and Recruits Mick Mars and Sully Erna For New Song
The B-52s To Rock Opening Show For The Classic Center Arena
Blue Oyster Cult Reveal 'Hot Rails to Hell (Live)' Live Video
Richie Kotzen Shares 'On The Table' As He Inks BMG Deal
Dream Evil Reveal 'Fight In The Night' Video
Emo Supergroup Suburban Eyes Release 'Headlight Torches' Video
Metallica's Black Album Passes Major Milestone