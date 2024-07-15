Richie Kotzen Shares 'On The Table' As He Inks BMG Deal

(FunHouse) Guitarist / singer /songwriter/ multi-instrumentalist Richie Kotzen has signed a label deal with global music company BMG. During his performance in London on Saturday, July 13, the final date of his European tour, Kotzen announced the September 27, 2024 release date of his brand new solo studio album, entitled NOMAD. The album will be available digitally, on CD and standard black vinyl.

"After working with Richie on the successful Smith/Kotzen project" says Michael Kachko, BMG Senior Vice President, "we knew what an incredible songwriter and artist he is so we were excited to hear what he was working on as a solo artist. When he played us the new material, we knew immediately we wanted to be involved.

"I was very much elated with the news that BMG wanted to release this album as I envisioned it without artistic compromise," says Richie Kotzen. "I love the fact that the BMG team put their creative trust in me and my vision without re-design. So many times the business side of things can really interfere with the creative progress of a writer and with a team like this," continues Kotzen, "the focus is on what can we do to help you beyond what you've already done as a recording artist. The attitude seems to be, 'you've done the work as a writer- producer- musician, now let us take the ball and run'. This feels like the beginning of an amazing journey for me and a bit of a re-set in an industry that is becoming more complex to navigate for a lone artist."

Written, recorded and produced by Richie Kotzen, NOMAD features eight new tracks showcasing Kotzen's multi- faceted musical styles with Kotzen playing almost every instrument on the album. On NOMAD, Kotzen expresses his diverse techniques and influences, from hard rock to 70s infused soul and funk, jazz fusion to R&B. It's all intertwined with his own unique playing and songwriting approach, while retaining his ever-evolving signature style.

"I came up exposed to soul, funk and R & B music extensively but at the same time I was a hard rock fan all the way," explains Kotzen. "So I've got this sort of interesting dynamic happening with my music where you hear elements of Parliament or Curtis Mayfield but then at the same time you've got the Bad Company early Rod Stewart influence as well. Then when I started taking the guitar more seriously, I was drawn into Fusion bands like The Dixie Dregs, Return To Forever and Allan Holdsworth's work. It is a wacky mixture but that is the formula for Richie Kotzen."

Earlier this year Richie Kotzen released the first track from the album, hard driving single "Cheap Shots" to critical acclaim. And today Richie Kotzen premieres the follow-up single, "On The Table," a heavy hitting rocker that had been living on his hard drive, waiting for the perfect lyric to complete it. A subconscious memory of his Brazilian father-in-law's first English words "The book is on the table" sparked inspiration and perfectly tied it all together.

While NOMAD has no shortage of heavy guitar rockers, the sheer diversity of the album as heard on tracks such as "Nihilist," "This Is A Test" and the title track "Nomad," showcases not only Kotzen's musical range and vocal prowess, but his fearless imagination as a producer/arranger. Already globally renowned as an extraordinary guitarist, with NOMAD Kotzen stands tall as a truly remarkable all-round lyricist-producer/arranger and singer.

TRACKLISTING

Cheap Shots

These Doors**

Insomnia

Nomad*

Escape

On The Table

This Is A Test

Nihilist

NOMAD LP

A1 Cheap Shots

A2 These Doors**

A3 Insomnia

A4 Nomad*

B1 Escape

B2 On The Table

B3 This Is A Test

B4 Nihilist

* Dan Potruch plays drums on "Nomad"

** Kyle Hughes plays drums on "These Doors"

U.S. FALL TOUR

SEP 13 The Coach House, San Juan Capistrano CA

SEP 14 Whisky a Go Go West Hollywood CA

SEP 19 Goldfield Trading Post (Roseville) Roseville CA

SEP 20 Tower Theatre Fresno CA

SEP 21 Count's Vamp'd Las Vegas NV

SEP 25 The Black Sheep Colorado Springs CO

SEP 26 HQ Live Denver Denver CO

SEP 27 Barnato Omaha NE

SEP 28 Knuckleheads Saloon Kansas City MO

SEP 30 City Winery St. Louis St. Louis MO

OCT 2 The Blue Note Harrison OH

OCT 4 The Magic Bag Ferndale MI

OCT 5 The Arcada Theatre St. Charles IL

OCT 7 Jergels Warrendale PA

OCT 9 The Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield CT

OCT 10 Iridium New York, NY

OCT 11 Iridium New York NY

OCT 12 Iridium New York NY

OCT 15 City Winery Boston Boston MA

OCT 17 Tupelo Music Hall Derry NH

OCT 20 The Suffolk Theater Riverhead NY

OCT 22 Rams Head on Stage Annapolis MD

OCT 23 Sellersville Theater Sellersville PA

OCT 24 The Beacon Theatre Hopewell VA

OCT 25 Backseat Bar & Grill Winchester VA

OCT 29 City Winery Atlanta Atlanta GA

OCT 30 City Winery Nashville Nashville TN

NOV 1 The Haute Spot Leander TX

NOV 2 Granada Theater Dallas TX

