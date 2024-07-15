The Eagles Expand Sphere Residency With Four New Shows

(Live Nation) The Eagles have announced four additional shows for the band's residency at SPHERE in Las Vegas, now featuring a total of 20 shows, over ten weekends, from Friday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Jan. 25.

The Sphere residency will offer fans the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin Friday, July 26 at 9:00 AM PT at https://eagles.com/.

These shows will utilize Sphere's next-generation technologies, including the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

