Black Sabbath The End Concert Film Going 4K

(Kayos) Mercury Studios will unveil, for the first time on September 13, 2024, the 4K UHD releases of Black Sabbath The End. The End formerly released on November 17, 2017 on DVD and Blu-ray, captured the final destination of that adventure - an unforgettable farewell show at the Genting Arena in Black Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham. Filmed February 4, 2017, The End showcases the legendary line-up celebrating their storied career, marking the closure of a monumental chapter in rock history.
With a hit packed set list including Iron Man, Paranoid, War Pigs and many more, the high production values, visual effects and pyrotechnics wowed fans, as the band delivered the most emotionally charged show of their lives.
The 4K UHD includes the bonus feature The Angelic Sessions, an in-studio look at the band playing a selection of their favorite songs not played on tour. These intimate live sessions at Angelic Studios were recorded in the days after their final live performance, and mark the band's final studio recordings.
The End captures a once-in-a-career performance, an essential snapshot of musical history, and a fitting farewell to true innovators and original heavy metal icons, Black Sabbath.
TRACKLISTING
1. Black Sabbath
2. Fairies Wear Boots
3. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes
4. After Forever
5. Into The Void
6. Snowblind
7. Band Intros
8. War Pigs
9. Behind The Wall Of Sleep
10. Bassically / N.I.B.
11. Hand Of Doom
12. Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania
13. Rat Salad / Drum Solo
14. Iron Man
15. Dirty Women
16. Children Of The Grave
17. Paranoid
EXTRAS
THE ANGELIC SESSIONS
1. The Wizard
2. Wicked World
3. Sweet Leaf
4. Tomorrow's Dream
5. Changes
Black Sabbath Legend Jams With The Foo Fighters
Original Black Sabbath Farewell Concert? Geezer Weighs In
Black Sabbath Release Double A Single and HD Animated Video
Ozzy Looks Back At Black Sabbath From His Perspective
The Used & Taking Back Sunday Teaming Up For Co-Headline Tour- Black Sabbath The End Concert Film Going 4K- more
Metallica's Black Album Passes Major Milestone- The Eagles Expand Sphere Residency With Four New Shows- Iron Maiden- more
Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' is Most Added at Country Radio- Twisters: The Album Kicks Off Release Week With Multiple Singles- more
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra
Hot In The City: Big Shows Coming To Phoenix Include Journey And Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Megadeth
The dB's - Stands for deciBels
The Used & Taking Back Sunday Teaming Up For Co-Headline Tour
Black Sabbath The End Concert Film Going 4K
Watch Four Year Strong's 'bad habit' Video
Metallica Stream Video Of Helsinki Performance Of Master Of Puppets Classic
Say Anything To Play 'Is A Real Boy' In Full On U.S. Fall Tour
Militarie Gun Share 'Thought You Were Waving' Video
Mike Tramp Shares 'Lonely Nights' Visualizer
A Place To Bury Strangers Announce New Album With 'Disgust' Video