Black Sabbath The End Concert Film Going 4K

(Kayos) Mercury Studios will unveil, for the first time on September 13, 2024, the 4K UHD releases of Black Sabbath The End. The End formerly released on November 17, 2017 on DVD and Blu-ray, captured the final destination of that adventure - an unforgettable farewell show at the Genting Arena in Black Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham. Filmed February 4, 2017, The End showcases the legendary line-up celebrating their storied career, marking the closure of a monumental chapter in rock history.

With a hit packed set list including Iron Man, Paranoid, War Pigs and many more, the high production values, visual effects and pyrotechnics wowed fans, as the band delivered the most emotionally charged show of their lives.

The 4K UHD includes the bonus feature The Angelic Sessions, an in-studio look at the band playing a selection of their favorite songs not played on tour. These intimate live sessions at Angelic Studios were recorded in the days after their final live performance, and mark the band's final studio recordings.

The End captures a once-in-a-career performance, an essential snapshot of musical history, and a fitting farewell to true innovators and original heavy metal icons, Black Sabbath.

TRACKLISTING

1. Black Sabbath

2. Fairies Wear Boots

3. Under The Sun / Every Day Comes And Goes

4. After Forever

5. Into The Void

6. Snowblind

7. Band Intros

8. War Pigs

9. Behind The Wall Of Sleep

10. Bassically / N.I.B.

11. Hand Of Doom

12. Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania

13. Rat Salad / Drum Solo

14. Iron Man

15. Dirty Women

16. Children Of The Grave

17. Paranoid

EXTRAS

THE ANGELIC SESSIONS

1. The Wizard

2. Wicked World

3. Sweet Leaf

4. Tomorrow's Dream

5. Changes

