Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce First Tour Down Under, Plus U.S. And Japan Shows

(Funhouse) British Lion announces new tour dates including first-ever tour stops in Australia and New Zealand starting in Perth on August 31st with dates in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and a stop in Auckland, NZ on September 15th.
The band will then return to Japan for the first time in six years with shows in Osaka and Tokyo before returning to the U.S. for their long-awaited live debut on the West Coast with shows at San Diego's Brick By Brick on October 3rd, the world-famous Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles on October 7th, and an appearance at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on October 10th. Tony Moore's Awake will be the special guest on all dates with the exception of British Lion's performance at Aftershock.
"We're really excited to be able to play our first ever shows in Australia and New Zealand" says Steve Harris. "We've been to the U.S. before, but this is our first time to the West Coast! And to top it off," continues Harris, "we'll also be returning to Japan to complete what I'm sure will be a fantastic tour! We look forward to seeing you all on the road!"
Tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 18th at 10am local time. Tickets for Aftershock Festival are on sale now.
AUG 31 Perth, AUS Magnet House
SEP 3 Adelaide, AUS Lion Arts Factory
SEP 5 Melbourne, AUS Croxton Bandroom
SEP 9 Brisbane, AUS The Triffid
SEP 11 Sydney, AUS Manning
SEP 15 Auckland, NZ Paraoa Brewing Co
SEP 23 Osaka, JAP Big Cat
SEP 25 Tokyo, JAP O-East
OCT 3 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick
OCT 7 Los Angeles, CA Whisky A Go Go
OCT 10 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival
