Mike Tramp Shares 'Lonely Nights' Visualizer

(Freeman Promotions) Mike Tramp shares "Lonely Nights," a new single from his upcoming album 'Songs Of White Lion - Vol. II' which will drop on August 23rd via Frontiers Music Srl.
The album's ten tracks once again see Tramp re-imagining select cuts from his former band White Lion. The new single "Lonely Nights" is accompanied by a new visualizer.
About the upcoming album, MIKE TRAMP shared this: "Would Leonardo Da Vinci have re-painted Mona Lisa, if he had gotten a second chance? That, we will never know, but I can say for sure, that I am beyond thrilled to have gotten a second chance to re-record and sing the songs I wrote between 1983 and 1990. Today I have such a better understanding of how I want to express the songs in my voice than I had when I was in my 20's, it's just a fact, and I've grabbed the chance. 'Songs Of White Lion' is a whole new chapter, matter of fact it is current."
Tramp will embark on an extended tour supporting 'Songs Of White Lion Vol.II' starting in the mid-August.
