Militarie Gun Share 'Thought You Were Waving' Video

(PMPR) Los Angeles' Militarie Gun today share their anthemic new song "Thought You Were Waving" alongside a vibrant Neta Ben Ezra-directed video portraying the band in a series of unruly and dangerous situations.

"Thought You Were Waving" was featured by Zane Lowe today on his New Music Daily show and marks the first proper new music from the band since the release of their lauded debut album Life Under The Gun last year, ushering in a new chapter for the limitless band. "Thought You Were Waving" was created with Zachary Dawes (Lana Del Rey, Sharon Van Etten, Bully).

The song's release also closely follows Militarie Gun's track "Gun Under The Gun (MFG)," which was created for the new WWE 2K24 video game as the walk-in music for Post Malone's wrestling character. Post Malone also included the band's "Do It Faster" on his curated playlist for the WWE 2K24 soundtrack.

Just wrapping a run of headline and support shows with Hockey Dad in Australia, Militarie Gun continues to traverse the globe through the end of the year, which includes their highly anticipated headline hometown show in Los Angeles on July 25th with support from Gouge Away, Heart to Gold, and Human Garbage. The band will also perform at various festivals, including Reading & Leeds, Lollapalooza, Project Pabst, Thing Festival, Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and more, this year. Militarie Gun will also head across the pond for a string of European tour dates with Lip Critic, Pluto The Racer, Never Yours, Chiefland, daysdaysdays, and Tripsun on select dates. This September, Militarie Gun will join Manchester Orchestra during their 10 year anniversary COPE tour across North America.

$ = w/ Manchester Orchestra

@ = w/ Lip Critic

+= w/ Pluto The Racer and Never Yours

**= Chiefland

***= daysdaysdays

++= Tripsun

25/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

26/07 - Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

28/07 - Portland, OR @ Project Pabst

01/08 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

02/08 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

10/08 - Carnation, WA @ Thing Festival

15/08 - Winterthur, DE @ Winterthurer Musikfestwochen @

16/08 - Nuremberg, DE @ Roter Salon+

17/08 - Leipzig, DE @ Naumanns @**

18/08 - Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hybrydy @***

20/08 - Zagreb, HR @ Mocvara @

21/08 - Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia @

23/08 - Torremolinos, ES @ Canelaparty

24/08 - Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

25/08 - Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

27/08 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach @++

28/08 - Southampton, UK @ Papillon @++

29/08 - Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2 @++

30/08 - Tollard Royal, UK @ End Of The Road Festival @

06/09 - Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte $

07/09 - Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring $

08/09 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom $

10/09 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks $

11/09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore Philadelphia $

13/09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount $

14/09 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues Boston $

17/09 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Centre $

19/09 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit $

20/09 - Indianapolis, IN @ Rock The Ruins $

29/09 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

