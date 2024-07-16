Ron Keel Shares 'Moving Target' From 'Keelworld'

(Freeman Promotions) RFK Media presents 'KEELWORLD,' the new album from veteran music warrior Ron Keel, on August 2, 2024, in both digital and CD formats. In addition, a blue vinyl release is scheduled for Black Friday (November 29th). All physical versions will include a 12-page "comic book" style booklet containing comic-ized versions of iconic photos from all eras.

This ambitious project features all brand-new music from Keel's notable projects including Ron Keel Band, Steeler, Keel, IronHorse, Emerald Sabbath, and solo material. RFK Media emphasizes that these are not leftovers from the vault or previously unreleased tracks - 'KEELWORLD' consists totally of fresh songs (except for the Black Sabbath cover) and new recordings that capture the original style and spirit of the bands on the track list.

Several singles have already been released: "The Last Bottle On Earth" (Ron Keel Alone/Acoustic); the Ron Keel Band's "Hard On The Outside / Heart On The Inside," which has achieved airplay on SiriusXM and rocketed to #1 on the 97Underground.com radio chart; and now, the new Keel classic "Moving Target" (the first new song from that band in almost 15 years) is available as an instant download with the iTunes pre-order of 'KEELWORLD.' The first new Steeler track in over 40 years, "Give Me Guitars (Or Give Me Death)," will be accompanied by a big-budget music video directed by David Pear (The Dead Daisies), to be released in conjunction with the Black Friday blue vinyl edition.

The man himself, Ron Keel, had this to say: "'KEELWORLD' is a unique ride across all the musical landscapes I've called home the past five decades - from the heavy metal jungle to the red dirt roads of country music. As diverse as the songs are, even with the stark contrast between styles, the album has a cohesive sonic identity, and the pieces fit together just as I hoped they would."

Produced by Ron Keel and Mike Dresch, mixed and mastered by Mike Dresch. In addition to Ron Keel (all lead vocals, acoustic and electric guitars, keyboards) musicians include:

Ron Keel Band features: Dave "DC" Cothern & Jason Haven, guitars; Geno Arce, bass; Jeff "The Rev" Koller, drums

Keel features: Marc Ferrari & Bryan Jay, guitars; Dwain Miller, drums; Geno Arce, bass

Steeler features: Rik Fox, bass; Mitch Perry, guitar; Dwain Miller (session drummer), Mark Edwards (video drummer)

IronHorse features: Gaetano Nicolosi, drums; Geno Arce, bass; Jay Rusnak, guitar

Emerald Sabbath features: Bobby Rondinelli (Black Sabbath, Rainbow), drums; Neil Murray (Black Sabbath, Whitesnake), bass; Dave "DC" Cothern (Ron Keel Band) & Mike Dresch, guitar

