Say Anything To Play 'Is A Real Boy' In Full On U.S. Fall Tour

(The Syndicate) Max Bemis and his band Say Anything are thrilled to announce additional U.S. tour dates, taking place this fall, where the band will perform their seminal 2004 album ...Is A Real Boy in full.

Support for this run of shows will be provided by Angel Du$t, Social Animals, Circus Trees and Runt. General on-sale will begin on Thursday, July 18 at 12:00 PM ET.

Additionally, the band is excited to share that a 10" vinyl exclusive release, The Emo Singer - a sharp-witted take on two original Adam Sandler songs heard in his 1998 film The Wedding Singer ("Grow Old With You" + "Somebody Kill Me") - will be released on October 18, 2024 via Dine Alone Records, on a Dine Alone exclusive 10" (yellow with splatter, limited to 150) and standard 10" (white with splatter).

Say Anything Tour Dates:

10/19-20 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

11/1 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live & % *

11/2 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham & % *

11/3 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live & % *

11/5 - Columbia, SC @ The Senate & % *

11/6 - Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore Charlotte & % *

11/8 - Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's & % *

11/9 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC & % *

11/10 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom + % *

11/12 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall + *

11/13 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks + *

11/15 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady + *

11/16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe + *

11/17 - Madison, WI @ Sylvee + *

11/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis + *

11/20 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom + *

11/22 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom + *

11/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port + *

+ = support from Angel Du$t

* = support from Social Animals

& = support from Circus Trees

% = support from Runt

Related Stories

Say Anything Deliver New Album 'Is Committed'

Hear Say Anything's New Song 'ON CUM'

Say Anything Announce First New Album in Five Years

Reunited Say Anything Share New Song and Reveal Album Details

More Say Anything News