The Used & Taking Back Sunday Teaming Up For Co-Headline Tour

(Big Picture Media) Taking Back Sunday and The Used have announced today that they will be hitting the road together for the first time in over a decade. The two will be co-headlining a series of shows this fall, featuring special guests Raue. The tour kicks off on October 9 in Oklahoma City, with stops to follow in Tulsa, Reno, Fresno, and more, before coming to a close on October 24 in Anchorage.
Shares The Used frontman robbietheused: "It's been a really long time since we toured with Taking Back Sunday and we couldn't be more excited. We've known the guys for 100 years and we hope to know them for 100 more."
Taking Back Sunday's Adam Lazzara adds: "Over the years we've had the opportunity to create some wonderful memories with The Used and we look forward to making some new ones come October."
Co-Headline Tour Dates:
October 9 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion (The Used closing)
October 10 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater (Taking Back Sunday closing)
October 12 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center (The Used closing)
October 13 - Tempe, AZ - Mullett Arena (Taking Back Sunday closing)
October 15 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre (The Used closing)
October 16 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center (Taking Back Sunday closing)
October 24 - Anchorage, AK - Alaska Airlines Center ^ (Taking Back Sunday closing)
^ - Thera supporting
