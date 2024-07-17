Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Returning To Riviera Maya

(Live Nation) Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds will return to the pristine beaches of Mexico for their eighth annual Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Riviera Maya festival, set to take place January 23-26, 2025 at the breathtaking Moon Palace Cancun. This year's event promises to be more memorable than ever, with an impressive lineup and enhanced experiences.

This four-night, all-inclusive concert vacation will feature performances by Lord Huron and Karina Rykman on Thursday, followed by three nights of Dave & Tim supported by Hermanos Gutiérrez on Friday, and Sierra Hull on Saturday. The final night of the event, Sunday, will be a very special evening performance by Dave & Tim. The new dates have allowed Playa Luna Presents to keep package prices consistent with last year, allowing fans to continue enjoying exceptional value at Moon Palace Cancun without significant increases in cost.

The Public On Sale will begin on Wednesday, July 24 at 3PM ET via daveandtimrivieramaya.com. A special Pre-Sale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will start on July 24 at 12PM ET. Previous attendees will also have early access through an Alumni Pre-Sale starting at 2PM ET on July 24.

Citi is the official card of #DaveTimMexico. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale packages beginning July 24 at 2PM ET through the Citi Entertainment program.

"Reaching the eighth year of Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Riviera Maya is a testament to the amazing community of fans and artists who join us each year," said Jonathan Fordin, Partner at Playa Luna Presents. "We're honored to continue creating this unique vacation experience with Dave and Tim in the beautiful setting of Mexico."

The incredible AAA Four Diamond Awarded Moon Palace Cancun will once again host the event, offering attendees a blend of world-class accommodations and entertainment just steps from the state-of-the-art oceanfront concert venue. Guests can indulge in a variety of daytime activities, including pool parties and curated adventures, while the evenings will be dedicated to spectacular beachfront concerts. The festival also provides guests with opportunities to explore the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the Yucatan Peninsula. From diving in underground cenotes and visiting the ancient city of Chichen Itza to sailing luxury catamarans to Isla Mujeres, the adventure options are endless.

Dave & Tim Riviera Maya and Playa Luna, in partnership with Moon Palace, are committed to sustainability through a comprehensive greening program that ensures the concert area is single-use plastic-free and all waste is sorted and diverted from landfill. These efforts contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally responsible event, directly supporting the fight against climate change.

