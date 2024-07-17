Dawes Announce New Album With Humorous 'House Parties' Video

(BHM) Dawes have shared their new single, "House Parties." An official music video premieres today via YouTube. Co-produced by brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith alongside longtime friend Mike Viola, "House Parties" marks the first single from Dawes' upcoming ninth studio album, Oh Brother, arriving everywhere on Friday, October 11.

Album pre-orders and exclusive vinyl are available now. A hilarious and fun "House Parties" companion video premieres today as well. During the verses, you see Dawes hard at work in the studio recording the song, while the choruses feature footage that fans submitted of riotous party scenes from their personal lives.

"A nostalgic song," says Taylor Goldsmith. "A song about how true cultural experiences aren't in the tourist traps but within human connections among specific communities. It's a goofy lyric but the sentiment is not. We can all relate to feeling truly alive at a dive bar or a stranger's home, getting access into a universe we didn't even know existed...Whether across the planet or just one town over."

Oh Brother marks a distinctive new chapter for Dawes co-founders Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith following 2022's epic Misadventures of Doomscroller and the amicable departure of two bandmates last year. The album steers Dawes decidedly forward, honoring 15 years of Taylor and Griffin's musical relationship, as well as the next era and natural evolution of their beloved band. That spirit informed much of the writing and recording, with each track initially recorded live with just Taylor on guitar and vocals and Griffin on drums, later incorporating additional studio instrumentation and collaborating with touring guitarist Trevor Menear. Across its nine heartfelt songs - which move seamlessly between folk-rock, piano ballads, and sprawling jams while maintaining both an immediately recognizable sound and a freedom from expectations - Oh Brother sees Dawes navigating new chapters in their personal and professional lives while remaining steadfastly creative, ambitious, and inspired.

"All you can really do is find out what are the most essential, truest, and idiosyncratic parts of yourself," Taylor Goldsmith says. "And I like the fact that Griffin and I are kind of clinging to each other and holding on to each other more than we ever have. We're grateful for each other in a new way. But we've also been through a lot.

"It feels like we're reborn in a way, and I mean that with so, so much love and gratitude to everyone we've ever played with before! This is what it means to be a lifer, to have iterations. It means having phases and chapters, and this is a very clear delineation as to the beginning of a new one. So Oh Brother feels like a ninth record, but it also feels like a first record."

Dawes will celebrate their new era with the Oh Brother Tour, getting underway on November 7 at Knoxville, TN's Mill & Mine with additional legs set for December and April 2025. In the meantime, the band will travel North America on a wide-ranging schedule that includes headline shows, dates alongside such artists as The Revivalists and Brad Paisley, festival appearances, and more. Highlights include a very special performance at the upcoming Newport Folk backing up Conan O'Brien and Real Musicians (July 28) as well as joining Phil Lesh & Friends for San Rafael, CA's Terrapin Crossroads Presents: Sunday Daydream Vol. 4 (August 18). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit dawestheband.com/tour.

DAWES - TOUR 2024/2025

JULY

17 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre *

18 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery *

19 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe

20 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort *

21 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre †

26 - Plymouth, MN - Live at the Hilde at Hilde PAC

28 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk ‡

AUGUST

2-4 - Ninilchik, AK - Salmonfest Alaska §

10 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Music Festival §

18 - San Rafael, CA - Terrapin Crossroads Presents: Sunday Daydream Vol. 4 ^

29 - Iowa City, IA - University of Iowa Fall Welcome Concert §

NOVEMBER

7 - Knoxville, TN - Mill & Mine

8 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

9 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre of Durham

10 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

14 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

15 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

16 - Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

20 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

21 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

22 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

23 - Portland, ME State Theatre

DECEMBER

6 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

8 - Solana Beach - Belly Up Solana Beach

9 - Solana Beach - Belly Up Solana Beach

13 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall

14 - Houston, TX - The Heights

15 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits at the Moody Theater

APRIL 2025

9 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theatre

10 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

12 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

13 - Princeton, NJ - Matthews Theatre at McCarter Theater Center

17 - Madison, WI - The Majestic

19 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

23 - Denver, CO - Ogden

25 - Kalispell, MT - Wachholz College Center

26 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

27 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

* w/ The Revivalists

† w/ Brad Paisley

‡ w/ Conan O'Brien & Real Musicians Ft. Dawes w/ Jimmy Vivino & Guests

^ w/ Phil Lesh & Friends Ft. Taylor & Griffin Goldsmith, Stu Allen, & More

§ Festival Appearance

