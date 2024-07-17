Finger Eleven Preview First Single From Better Noise Music Debut

(SRO) 5X Platinum-selling and Juno Award-winning rock outfit Finger Eleven have announced their signing to the premiere independent music label Better Noise Music (whose roster includes Five Finger Death Punch, Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, Nothing More, and From Ashes To New). With 958 million career streams and over 157 million all-time video views, Finger Eleven lead the way as one of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time. They've just announced a new album due in 2025 and will release its first track, "Adrenaline," on Friday, August 2.

Finger Eleven-Scott Anderson (vocals), James Black (lead guitar, backing vocals), Rick Jackett (rhythm guitar), Sean Anderson (bass), and Steve Molella (drums)-will join rock legends Creed as direct support on their "Summer of '99" tour starting tonight, July 17, in Green Bay, WI. The tour stretches until September 28 in Atlantic City, NJ and features interchanging support from Three Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck. They will also make an appearance at Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY on September 27.

"I'm proud to announce that Finger Eleven has partnered up with Better Noise Music," exclaims vocalist Scott Anderson. "The digital ink is nearly dry, and we couldn't be more excited about this new team. Our new single 'Adrenaline' will be released while we are out on the road with Creed for the whole dang summer. A new album is on the horizon, and so is our tour bus. See you out there!"

As experiences go, signing Finger Eleven backstage on a Latvian NATO base after they just played to a squadron of Canadian military is one that'll I'll never forget (see picture)," shares Better Noise Music CEO Dan Waite. "It is also an appropriate analogy, as at Better Noise Music we will combine forces to bring their music to the world through our global staff and offices, from Australia to Toronto. We'll be working them hard at radio and streaming and using our skills in artist development to expand their already large audience. 'Adrenaline' is an appropriate first song for us, as the whole team including Managers Dave Morris and Zeke Myers are pumped up for the new music which they will be debuting on their USA Tour with Creed."

"We are incredibly psyched to have F11 join the Better Noise family," says Better Noise Music President/COO Steve Kline. "The music from their new album is next level and we can't wait to start the rollout around this massive tour. The initial response from our partners has been overwhelmingly positive. We can't wait for everyone to hear it!"

FINGER ELEVEN TOUR DATES

7/17 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center ^

7/19 Monticello, IA - Great Jones County Fair ^

7/20 Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Concert Cove-Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel ~

7/23 Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park ^

7/24 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion %

7/26 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live %

7/27 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater %

7/30 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage #

7/31 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre %

8/2 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center %

8/3 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake %

8/6 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

8/7 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center %

8/9 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre %

8/10 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center %

8/13 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *

8/14 Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre %

8/16 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre %

8/17 Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater %

8/20 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion *

8/21 Boston, MA - Xfinity Center %

8/23 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium %

8/24 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC %

8/31 San Bernardino, CA - Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival %

9/1 Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre %

9/4 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre %

9/6 Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre %

9/7 Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre %

9/10 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP ^^

9/11 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion %

9/13 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center %

9/14 Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman %

9/16 Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater ^^

9/18 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek %

9/20 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at FL State Fairgrounds %

9/21 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre %

9/24 Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place *

9/25 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre %

9/26 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

9/27 Darien Lake, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater %

9/28 Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena %

^ with Creed and Switchfoot

~ with Creed

% with Creed and Three Doors Down

# with Creed and Big Wreck

* with Creed and Tonic

^^ with Daughtry

Related Stories

Finger Eleven Premiere 'Together Right' Video

Finger Eleven Return With First New Song In Seven Years 'Together Right'

More Finger Eleven News