.

Helmet And Local H Announce U.S. Tour

07-17-2024 10:41 AM EDT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Helmet And Local H Announce U.S. Tour

(Atom Splitter) Helmet have announced that they will be going out on a U.S. tour this fall with Local H in continued support of their most recent album LEFT, which was released last year.

LEFT marks the band's return with their distinctive, powerful sound. The album features a mix of hard riffs, complex rhythms, and introspective lyrics that are characteristic of Helmet.

Both critics and fans have praised the album for its raw energy and musical precision, appealing to longtime followers as well as new listeners. Left demonstrates Helmet's ongoing relevance in the rock and metal scene, showcasing their ability to evolve musically without losing their roots.

HELMET ON TOUR:
9/19 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
9/20 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall
9/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made
9/23 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
9/24 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
9/26 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovecraft's Brewing Co
9/27 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
9/29 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
10/1 - Destin, FL - Club LA
10/2 - Jefferson, LA - Southport Music Hall
10/3 - Little Rock, AR - The Rev Room
10/4 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
10/5 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

Related Stories
Helmet And Local H Announce U.S. Tour

Helmet Recruit Cro-Mags For North American Tour

Dangerous Toys' Vitamins And Crash Helmets Tour Live Reissued

Helmet Cancel European and UK Tour

Metal Supergroup Attempt Survivors Releasing Debut EP

More Helmet News

advertisement
Day In Rock

The Used & Taking Back Sunday Teaming Up For Co-Headline Tour- Black Sabbath The End Concert Film Going 4K- more

Metallica's Black Album Passes Major Milestone- The Eagles Expand Sphere Residency With Four New Shows- Iron Maiden- more

Day In Country

Russell Dickerson's 'Bones' is Most Added at Country Radio- Twisters: The Album Kicks Off Release Week With Multiple Singles- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA

Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra

Hot In The City: Big Shows Coming To Phoenix Include Journey And Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Megadeth

Little Richard - Right Now!

Aatmaa - Cataclysm

Latest News

Beatles Reunion Imagined With Hit Songwriter Gary Burr's New Book

The Airborne Toxic Event Return With 'Glory'

Helmet And Local H Announce U.S. Tour

Finger Eleven Preview First Single From Better Noise Music Debut

Johnny Marr Shares Previously Unreleased Song From 'Boomslang' Reissue

Steve Hackett Announces UK Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour

The Used & Taking Back Sunday Teaming Up For Co-Headline Tour

Black Sabbath The End Concert Film Going 4K