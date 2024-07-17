Helmet And Local H Announce U.S. Tour

(Atom Splitter) Helmet have announced that they will be going out on a U.S. tour this fall with Local H in continued support of their most recent album LEFT, which was released last year.
LEFT marks the band's return with their distinctive, powerful sound. The album features a mix of hard riffs, complex rhythms, and introspective lyrics that are characteristic of Helmet.
Both critics and fans have praised the album for its raw energy and musical precision, appealing to longtime followers as well as new listeners. Left demonstrates Helmet's ongoing relevance in the rock and metal scene, showcasing their ability to evolve musically without losing their roots.
HELMET ON TOUR:
9/19 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
9/20 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall
9/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made
9/23 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen
9/24 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
9/26 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovecraft's Brewing Co
9/27 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
9/29 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
10/1 - Destin, FL - Club LA
10/2 - Jefferson, LA - Southport Music Hall
10/3 - Little Rock, AR - The Rev Room
10/4 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
10/5 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
