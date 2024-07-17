Johnny Marr Shares Previously Unreleased Song From 'Boomslang' Reissue

(The Oriel Company) Johnny Marr announces the special edition reissue of Boomslang. First released by Johnny Marr + the Healers in 2003, the album will now be available in its entirety for the first time in 21 years, due for release on September 20th, 2024 via BMG.

In addition to the album's 11 original songs, Boomslang 2024 offers fans new and unheard material from the first and only album by Johnny Marr + the Healers. Seven previously unreleased recordings titled "The Way That It Was," "Get Me Wrong," "A Woman Like You," a cover of Bob Dylan's "Don't Think Twice It's All Right," plus an extended mix of original album track "You Are The Magic (Union Mix)," "Get Me Wrong (Instrumental Version)" and the expansive, swirling desert jam "All Out Attack."

Boomslang represents a unique snapshot of Johnny Marr's creativity at the dawn of the 21st century. Leaning into new technology, experimenting with new ways to write, record and think. After becoming a member of The Pretenders, The The, Electronic, Neil Finn's 7 Worlds Collide, and writing and performing with Pet Shop Boys, Bryan Ferry, Kirsty MacColl, Talking Heads, Beck and countless others, Johnny Marr + the Healers formed by chance.

Marr first met drummer Zak Starkey following a Who concert at Madison Square Garden in the summer of 1999. Former Kula Shaker bassist Alonza Bevan joined the pair later, following a recommendation from Noel Gallagher. Percussionist Liz Bonney emerged from Byron Bay with Lee Spencer's rainforest synth wizardry in tow. Adam Gray summoned his slide guitar for the "Electro-Cosmic-Blues" and, united by chemistry and cosmic energy, the Healers came into existence.

Boomslang was recorded at a house in the trees called Forest Edge, where the Healers lived and worked together in a commune-like environment. Inspired by the far-reaching sounds of Faust, Boards Of Canada, Neu, Bert Jansch, and esoteric literature by Madame Blavatsky, Ouspensky and Gurdjieff, the Healers lived like early digital glitter hippies. The ethos was to create an interesting rock record to space out to. A six piece band seeking an alternative to the 1990s British indie zeitgeist.

Reflecting on Boomslang, Johnny Marr said: "We holed ourselves up in our own otherworld and experimented with different ways to write, record and think; guitars and percussion all together in a room, and programming with new technology from the electronic scene. Everything was about discovery.

Twenty years on, I'm pleased we created the music and this new release of Boomslang has given me the opportunity to revisit it and present some songs that we weren't able to include the first time around. The Healers was something special that happened to me and I'm grateful that it did. A special group of people in a special moment in time."

The Healers provided a vital stepping stone for Marr's next creative chapter. After touring America and releasing Boomslang, Johnny became a member of Modest Mouse, later leaving to join The Cribs, all before launching his current band in 2013. Marr's prolific solo output has given rise to five UK Top Ten albums - The Messenger (2013), Playland (2014), Call The Comet (2018), Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 (2022) and Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr (2023) - a record that captured the full measure of this extraordinarily prolific period.

The news of Boomslang arrives amidst a busy live season for Johnny Marr. The Spirit Power Tour continues through the summer months amongst a wave of activity celebrating the first ten years of Johnny's solo career. Following a sold out UK headline tour and performances at the Isle of Wight Festival, Sea Sessions, Forest Live and Lytham Festival, Johnny will perform a huge homecoming show at Wythenshawe Park with New Order in August ahead of touring across North America with James through September. Last remaining tickets are available here.

Boomslang, including seven additional tracks, will be released on formats including 2LP 180g vinyl, 2CD and HD streaming/download via BMG. The album is re-mastered by original Boomslang engineer, Frank Arkwright.

Boomslang Original Track Listing:

The Last Ride

Caught Up

Down On The Corner

Need It

You Are The Magic

InBetweens

Another Day

Headland

Long Gone

Something To Shout About

Bangin' On

Boomslang 2024 Previously Unreleased Songs:

The Way That It Was

All Out Attack

Get Me Wrong

Don't Think Twice It's All Right

A Woman Like You

You Are The Magic (Union Mix)

Get Me Wrong (Instrumental Version)

JOHNNY MARR AND JAMES FALL US TOUR DATES

Running order: James, Johnny Marr

SEP 17: DENVER, CO @ PARAMOUNT THEATRE

SEP 20: VANCOUVER, BC @ QUEEN ELIZABETH

SEP 21: SEATTLE, WA @ THE MOORE

SEP 22: PORTLAND, OR @ MCMENAMINS CRYSTAL BALLROOM

SEP 23: SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ THE WARFIELD

SEP 25: LOS ANGELES, CA @ ORPHEUM THEATRE

SEP 29: AUSTIN, TX @ STUBBS

SEP 30: DALLAS, TX @ MAJESTIC THEATRE

OCT 1: HOUSTON, TX @ BAYOU MUSIC CENTER

OCT 3: ATLANTA, GA @ THE EASTERN

OCT 4: NEW ORLEANS, LA @ THE FILLMORE NEW ORLEANS

OCT 6: WASHINGTON, D.C. @ WARNER THEATRE

OCT 8: BROOKLYN, NY @ PARAMOUNT

OCT 10: BOSTON, MA @ ORPHEUM

OCT 11: PHILADELPHIA, PA @ FRANKLIN MUSIC HALL

OCT 13: MONTREAL, QC @ MTELUS

OCT 14: TORONTO, ON @ HISTORY

OCT 15: DETROIT, MI @ MASONIC TEMPLE

OCT 17: CHICAGO, IL @ RIVIERA THEATRE

OCT 18: SAINT PAUL, MN @ PALACE THEATRE

