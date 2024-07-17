Metallica Icon Jason Newsted To Sell A Piece Of Metal History and More

(Reverb) Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted will be selling more than sixty electric, bass, and more guitars on Reverb. The Official Jason Newsted Reverb Shop will launch on July 24, featuring a selection of stunning vintage guitars, several one-of-one items-including guitars hand-painted by Newsted-and more unique pieces used throughout the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's illustrious career.

"I'm teaming up with Reverb to sell some pieces from my collection for the very first time. The last 30 or 40 years as I've traveled around playing music for people, I've gathered some cool sh*t," Newsted said. "I traveled the world to collect these pieces and many of these pieces have traveled the world with me. I'd like to get them into the hands of other players because I can only play so many at once, and wonderful guitars such as these should not live in cases forever...they deserve to be enjoyed!"

According to Newsted, nearly all of the instruments that will be available in the Official Jason Newsted Reverb Shop have been used in the studio, in music videos, on album covers or posters, and on stages across the world by Newsted and a host of other musicians you'd likely recognize. Among the items that will be for sale is a 1992 Alembic Europa Custom 10-string bass that Newsted says was used on the tour to support the critically-acclaimed Metallica album (commonly known as The Black Album.) Of the bass guitar, Newsted says, "This is a very special piece of metal history and it's one of one. This thing is a beast...you have to be a straight badass to carry it, let alone play it."

Newsted's Reverb shop will also feature a 5-string fretless Zon bass that Newsted says was used to record "Until It Sleeps" and still features the settings marking tape from the studio sessions. Of the bass, he says "This is a piece of metal lore right here. You have the song in your collection [and] that's the bass that played it."

The Official Jason Newsted Reverb Shop will also include:

One of Newsted's first Alembic basses-a 1989 20th anniversary model with the serial number six of just 200-that he says can be spotted in the A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica documentary.

A rare cherry sunburst-finished PRS bass that was used on the ...And Justice for All tour.

Several 1960s Gibson models, like a late 1960s Barney Kessel Custom and a 1966 Firebird III.

A 1937 National Dobro "Exploding Palm Tree" Tri-Cone Resonator and a similar 1928 National Dobro Mandolin Style 2.

An original Ampeg AUB-1 Scroll Bass in stunning condition, a custom 3-string Music Man bass inspired by Tony Levin's design, a rare Mosrite 5-string electric mandolin guitar with a sunburst finish, and 1980 Rickenbacker 4080 double-neck in a gorgeous blue finish.

A few special guitars with one-of-one finishes hand-painted by Newsted.

To preview the incredible, well-kept vintage guitars, oddball rarities, and more that will be available in the Official Jason Newsted Reverb Shop here.

