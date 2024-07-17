The Airborne Toxic Event Return With 'Glory'

(Big Hassle Media) The Airborne Toxic Event today share "Glory." Glory, the band's first album since the critically lauded Hollywood Park, is set to be released on September 6 via Little Tokyo. The song is accompanied by a lyric video which can be viewed on YouTube.
"The journey through the world that you document through songwriting is not manageable," shares frontman Mikel Jollett. "It just happens. I get in certain moods and all I want to hear is a person singing the thing I'm feeling. Even if the thing I'm feeling is so f***ed up. It's a relief. I don't know why that's true. But it is."
The Airborne Toxic Event will embark on an extensive tour in support of Glory beginning September 5 in Salt Lake City, Utah and features two triumphant shows in their native Los Angeles: October 18 at the Ford, and October 19 at the Wiltern. The band will be bringing some top openers for the tour including Tyler Ramsey, Near Beer, and Brigette Calls Me Baby. The band will be making their first UK appearance in eight years, announcing a show at the O2 Academy in London for March 19, 2025 (more dates will be announced in the future).
Glory is the band's first album since the 2020 album Hollywood Park which arrived alongside an extraordinary literary work of the same name by Mikel Jollett, which debuted #8. on the New York Times Best Seller List amidst a wave of critical applause. NPR's Bob Boilen called it "extraordinary." "A shocking but contemplative memoir about the aftermath of an unhealthy upbringing," was what what Publishers Weekly in a starred-review. "Jollett also talks about turning pain into music, getting help for abandonment issues, and finding love and starting a family." O The Oprah Magazine named Hollywood Park among "The 30 Most Anticipated Books of 2020 (So Far)," writing, "The frontman of rock band Airborne Toxic Event chronicles, in gorgeous and exacting lyricism, his harrowing coming-of-age within (and eventual escape from) the Church of Synanon, a violent religious cult." "Dangerous, immediate and lyrical from the jump," wrote the Wall Street Journal, while ABC's Good Morning America included Hollywood Park: A Memoir in its own "20 Books We're Excited For In 2020," writing, "What comes through the pages is a story of fierce love and family loyalty. This moving and profound memoir is for anyone who loves a good redemption story."
TOUR DATES
With special guest Tyler Ramsey
Sept 5th - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden - Outdoor Concert Series
Sept 7th - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Sept 9th - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Sept 10th - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
Sept 11th - Austin, TX - Emo's
Sept 13th - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Sept 14th - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Sept 16th - Washington, D.C. - 930 Club
Sept 17th - Washington, D.C. - 930 Club (hold)
Sept 19th - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
Sept 20th - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
Sept 21st - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Sept 22nd - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall
Sept 24th - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Sept 25th - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
Sept 26th - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Sept 27th - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
Sept 28th - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection
Sept 29th - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
With special guest Near Beer
Oct 1st - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
Oct 2nd - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
Oct 3rd - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Oct 4th - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater
Oct 5th - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
With special guest Brigette Calls Me Baby
Oct 7th - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
Oct 8th - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
Oct 10 - Boise, ID - The Knitting Factory
Oct 11th - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Oct 12th - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Oct 13th - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Oct 15th - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Oct 17th - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
October 18 - Los Angeles, CA The Ford (no BCMB)
Oct 19th - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Oct 21st - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts By the Bay
2025
Wed Mar 19 - London, UK - 02 Academy Islington
TRACK LISTING FOR GLORY
1. Our Own Thunder Road
2. Hole in my Heart
3. So You Think You Know the Difference?
4. Frank Pigg
5. Jenny
6. Note to Self
7. It Never Happened at All
8. Glory
9. The Walk
