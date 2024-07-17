The New Roses 'Attracted To Danger' With New Album

(Freeman) German 80s-inspired stadium rock band The New Roses make a triumphant return with their upcoming new album, 'Attracted To Danger', scheduled for release on October 4, 2024, via Napalm Records!

The band has already proven their ability to captivate a broad audience, especially with their latest album, 'Sweet Poison' (2022), which reached #13 on the German charts, and with its predecessor, 'Nothing But Wild' (2019), the band entered the top 10 in Germany. Over the years, they have solidified themselves as a staple and listener favorite on international rock radio, but the best way to experience their incredible and untamable rock'n'roll energy is during their famous live shows. They were not only the first German band to perform at KISS Kruise in 2018 and 2019, but they also supported the living legends on their German shows and shared stages with immortal Aerosmith, Foreigner, and the German rock icons Scorpions. In 2023, they welcomed back guitarist Norman Bites and united as a quintet.

Today, the band has revealed the catchy, classy opening track, "When You Fall In Love", together with an official music video. This romantic single is not only destined to win over a gorgeous girl but is also sure to capture the hearts of listeners everywhere. "When You Fall In Love" sets the tone for an album that convinces with a rebellious free spirit, timeless melodies, and catchy hooks. Check out the music video below, and make sure to pre-order your copy of 'Attracted To Danger'!

The New Roses comment: "When I wrote 'When You Fall In Love', I just played around with that riff and then imagined us in the middle of a live show. I thought, 'What should happen now to put a smile on everybody's face, but make them wanna rock out at the same time?' After that, the song kind of wrote itself and I just had to pick it like a flower..."

The title track "Attracted To Danger" is one of the album's absolute highlights, combining smashing guitars with a raging hymn-like refrain and a stunning guitar solo, all topped with Timmy Rough's incredible vocals. Overall, THE NEW ROSES present a heavier, rougher side, as is evident in the stomping "Four Wheels" with its heavy riffs or closing track "Whiskey In The Backseat", offering a heavier melody and dramatic audacity, like strong whiskey running down your throat. But still, the quartet stays true to their trademarks, delivering timeless hard rock hymns while unleashing fiery energy and a heavier touch on tracks like "Bring The Thunder", then hitting differently when Timmy Rough presents the full range of his vocal skills on "This Heart". Next, "Spirit Of A Rebel" creates a lighter atmosphere and invites listeners to celebrate life together under the sun. There's room for calmer and more emotional sounds as "Natural Born Vagabonds" creates an authentic bonfire-like atmosphere. A more romantic side manifests often in the lyrics, but culminates in the deeply moving "Hold Me Up" - a duet with Scotland-based lead singer Gill Montgomery (The Hot Damn, The Amorettes). As her soft voice melts tenderly with Timmy's rough timbre, the track succeeds as an emotional masterpiece of a rock ballad, marking a romantic ending to a wild love story. The album is wrapped up by a cover version of Neil Young's iconic hit single "Rockin' In The Free World", making it their very own - and by that claiming their rightful place in the upper echelons of the international hard rock scene!

'Attracted To Danger' is an outstanding hard rock album providing everything the band is loved and appreciated for: catchy sounds, true rock anthems, authentic emotions, and incredible rock'n'roll energy that can only be delivered by The New Roses. Get ready for an outstanding highlight as the Germans turn the intensity up to 11 and beyond, taking no time to rest and delivering a more explosive and rebellious sound than ever before!

The New Roses on their new album: "I think 'Attracted To Danger' has everything a good rock & roll record needs. We tried to show the whole spectrum of rock & roll emotions. Good times, hard times, the traditional road vibe, a ballad, and some harder riffs. So If you wanna have a rock & roll party this record is the soundtrack for it..."

