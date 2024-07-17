The Smashing Pumpkins To Rock Latin America This Fall

(The Oriel Co) The Smashing Pumpkins announce a run of Latin American headlining performances to close out their massive 2024. Tickets for the new dates will be available with presale for most cities beginning Thursday, July 18 followed by general on-sale on Friday, July 19.

The multi-city Latin American Fall tour will see the band play to their fans across South and Latin America for the first time in nearly a decade, with arena performances kicking off in Brasilia, Brazil on November 1 with stops including São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Lima, Quito, and Bogota, before wrapping in San Jose, Costa Rica on November 16.

In addition to a combination of recent arena and headline festival dates this summer in Europe and upcoming North American stadium performances with Green Day, as part of The Saviors Tour, the band recently added solo arena bookings across the country spanning July through September. Plus, they will close out Osheaga Festival as one of the headlining acts in Montreal, QC on August 3. Check out the band's full confirmed tour itinerary below.

The band's European run of shows concluded with a stellar headlining performance in Greece last night, with previous stops across the EU with stops across the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and more. The band's performances have been met with significant praise from Consequence as well as Louder, who claimed "Corgan's invitation to go for a ride is still as thrilling as it was 30 years ago," and sees the band playing a mix of their greatest hits, deep cuts, new tracks, and dynamic covers with hints of new musical style brought in by the band's new touring guitarist Kiki Wong.

2024 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

*The Saviors Tour with Green Day

^Festival

7/29 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park*

7/31 - Muskoka, ON - Kee to Bala

8/1 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*

8/3 - Montreal, Quebec - Osheaga Festival^

8/4 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Bank Amphitheatre

8/5 - New York, NY - Citi Field*

8/7 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

8/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park*

8/10 - Hershey, PA - HersheyPark Stadium*

8/13 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*

8/14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

8/16 - Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair

8/17 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Field*

8/18 - Sioux City, IA - Battery Park

8/20 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

8/21 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/22 - Cincinnati, OH - Great American Ballpark*

8/24 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Field*

8/27 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

8/28 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park*

8/30 - Nashville, TN - Geodis Park*

9/1 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park*

9/4 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park*

9/7 - Denver, CO - Coors Field*

9/10 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove

9/11 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field*

9/14 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium*

9/18 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field*

9/20 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park*

9/21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

9/23 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park*

9/24 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest

9/25 - Portland, OR - Providence Park*

9/27 - Las Vegas, NV - BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas at Fontainebleau

9/28 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*

2024 LATIN AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

11/1 - Brasilia, Brazil - Arena BRB

11/3 - São Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed

11/5 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena (pre-sale begins 7/17)

11/10 - Lima, Peru - Arena 1

11/12 - Quito, Ecuador - Coliseo General ruinahui (pre-sale begins 7/22, on-sale 7/26)

11/14 - Bogota, Colombia - Movistar Arena

11/16 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Parque Viva

