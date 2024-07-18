Stryper Announce New Album 'When We Were Kings'

(Freeman) Legendary, long-running metal band Stryper is set to return with their 12th studio album 'When We Were Kings,' out September 13th via Frontiers Music Srl. The band celebrates the announcement with not one but two new singles! "Loves Symphony" is a classic meets modern rock track while the more pop-leaning "Grateful" shows the band's continued commitment to faith-based music. Both tracks are accompanied by music videos and follow up the first single "End of Days."
Stryper's current lineup includes original members Michael Sweet, Robert Sweet, and Oz Fox, along with bassist Perry Richardson, as they create what they consider their finest and most powerful music yet.
About "Loves Symphony" Michael Sweet shared this: "We're always trying to merge the past with the present. Trying to incorporate the classic sound that older fans miss with the modern sound that newer fans hope for.
"'Love's Symphony' is a great combination of both. It not only represents who we were but also who we are. We really are excited about this one and we hope you all are too."
About "Grateful" Sweet added: " 'Grateful' is an answer to all the fans that have been wanting to hear a throwback to songs like "Calling on You". It's a different side of the band musically with a straight ahead, pop/rock melody and groove. It's also a message of gratitude and being grateful for what you have, no matter who you are."
These new singles set the stage for a great year for STRYPER who begin a 40th Anniversary Tour this fall. After an appearance at the Alive Music Festival today, the anniversary tour dates kick off September 11th in Greenville, TN, and conclude November 16th in North Myrtle Beach, SC.
