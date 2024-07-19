Atreyu Tribute Chris Cornell and Will Deliver 'The Pronoia Sessions' This Fall

(Freeman) Atreyu make a passionate return to the hearts of fans everywhere with 'The Pronoia Sessions' - a new collection of eight reimagined greatest hits and two nostalgic tribute covers - due out this fall on Spinefarm. The digital release will begin streaming on October 25th while vinyl and CDs will hit streets on November 8th.

The band shared this about the upcoming release: "This album, to us, was something that initially came from the fans. During Covid, we started toying around with doing acoustic performances for the first time in our career. Since the release of 'Gone (Reimagined),' the outpouring of love and interest from our fans was overwhelming. It got us thinking...what if we didn't just make some of our classics acoustic, what if we took them to a whole new place? We feel with this album we have carved out a new home for these songs to stand on their own. They are new entities in our musical landscape.

"Making this album brought us such a sense of joy and creativity. It was as if the universe handed us this moment and it was meant to happen...hence, 'The Pronoia Sessions'."

Today, in perfect timing with what would have been Chris Cornell's 60th birthday on July 20th, the band shares the album news alongside its first single, an emotional rendering of Audioslave's 'Like A Stone'."

Commenting on the track, Atreyu had this to say: "The covers on this album presented us with the opportunity to take some of our favorites and make them our own. The album has an overarching, somber feel. We wanted songs that would stay in that realm. 'Like A Stone' is one of the most iconic rock songs of our time. Chris Cornell's vocal is a treasure. We hope to have done right by his legacy."

Related Stories

Atreyu Conclude EP Trilogy With 'The Beautiful Dark Of Life' Release

Atreyu 'Come Down' With New Video

Atreyu Announce The Beautiful Dark of Life Album

Atreyu Release Final Installment Of EP Triology and 'Forevermore' Video

News > Atreyu