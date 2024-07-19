Goldfinger and Less Than Jake Take On Post Malone's 'I Had Some Help'

(BPM) Iconic ska-punk bands Goldfinger and Less Than Jake released their own rendition of the hit song "I Had Some Help." The original smash hit by Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen has been topping the charts since it came out in May, and this ska version is anticipated to be an instant hit with fans of the genre.

"I've been with my wife for 28 years, and I can sooo relate to this song! My kids haven't stopped listening to it since it came out," shared John Feldmann, lead singer of Goldfinger. "I felt like I needed to do a cover with my friends in Less Than Jake! We've been close for decades and it's an honor to collaborate with them finally! We have toured with them more times than I can count and consider them family."'

This is the first-ever public release between the two bands, who have been touring together for decades. This single release arrived just after they performed it in front of an excited live audience at Denver Ska Fest this June.

"It's no secret that Less Than Jake and Goldfinger have known each other and been friends forever. It's also no secret that John Feldmann is a world-renowned record producer. So, when your friend hits you up and asks if you'll play the part of Morgan Wallen for a cover version of "I Had Some Help," it's an immediate yes," shares Chris DeMakes, lead singer of Less Than Jake. "I'm honored that John thought of me, out of everyone he knows, to sing with him on this track. It was a lot of fun, and I hope the fans like it."

As household names in the ska and pop-punk scene, both bands hope that the new rendition of the chart-topping song will bring the genre back to the forefront of people's minds.

