Metallica, Ozzy, Van Halen Make RS 50 Worst Album Covers List

Rolling Stone have shared their list of the "50 Worst Album Covers Of All Time" and some hard rock and metal icons made the list including Metallica, Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne and the Scorpions.

The publications said of the list, "Our selection criteria for the list, other than fugliness: We skewed toward major artists with the resources of professional graphic designers who really should have known better. (Some of rock music's most revered design firms, such as Hipgnosis, are also some of the worst offenders here.) No more than one album per artist. No mercy for the album's music actually being good (that happens more often than you'd think)."

Van Halen's "Balance" landed at No. 20, Scorpions' "Love Drive" at No. 18, Anthrax's "Fistful Of Metal" At No. 23, Ozzy Osbourne's "Down To Earth" was No. 30 and Metallica's blockbuster "Black Album" came in at No. 41.

See the full list and see which controversial rock-rap band's album topped the list here

Related Stories

Van Halen's Chart Topping 'For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge' Expanded

Alex Van Halen Invited To Be Part Of Sammy Hagar's Best Of Both Worlds Tour

Rare Eddie Van Halen Guitar Being Auctioned

Sammy Hagar Previews Van Halen Tribute Tour

News > Van Halen