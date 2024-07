Butcher Babies Part Ways With Singer Carla Harvey

Butcher Babies took to social media on Saturday (July 20th) to share the news with fans that they have parted ways with singer Carla Harvey, who sat out their European tour last fall to recover from eye surgery.

The band shared, "As you may have already guessed, it is confirmed that Carla Harvey and Butcher Babies have officially parted ways. Carla has been an integral part of our journey, bringing her unique talent, passion, and energy to the band. We are grateful for the incredible memories we've made together and the impact she has had on our music and our fans. We will miss her greatly and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors.

"We deeply appreciate your support over the past 15 years. We feel incredibly fortunate to keep making and playing music as our career, and we are excited for this new era of Butcher Babies! See you on the road."

Carla shared, "Over the last 6 months You may have noticed my absence from Butcher Babies posts. After 15 years of dedication, I wanted to let you know that I will not be rejoining the band for any future endeavors.

"I am super proud of my work with Butcher Babies...2 EPS, 5 Full lengths albums and countless tours with our metal heroes! To all of our incredible Butcher BABIES Friends and fans...you have provided me with some of the greatest experiences of my life! I have loved every second of writing and performing all over the world for you! I have loved meeting you. WOW. I still can't believe this kid from Detroit got so lucky.

"I am not done making music and performing. I WILL see you soon".

