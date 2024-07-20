Def Leppard Share Video Recap For First Shows Of Stadium Tour With Journey

Def Leppard have shared a brand new recap video of the first three shows from their stadium tour with Journey, which they kicked off at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri on July 6th with the band's setlist slightly dominated by "Pyromania" tracks, seven in all.

Ahead of the tour launch, guitar Phil Collen told Ultimate Classic Rock Nights, "We changed the whole set. You know, there's a whole screen [production] and we've been using pretty much the same stuff for like 12 years.

"So, we've changed it completely. The stage show is drastically different. It's going to take a lot of energy. There's going to be a lot of running around." So, I'm working out, trying to get the stamina up and all of that. Vocally, too. You know, I'm having to sing every single day.

"We did rehearse in L.A. for a two week period and finished with a SiriusXM gig. Production rehearsals in St. Louis will lead up to the first gig."

