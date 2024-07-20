'Everyone's On Dope' According To Crossbone Skully

(SRO) Crossbone Skully have unleashed a new track from their eagerly anticipated debut album Evil World Machine, due this fall via Better Noise Music, with a video their anthemic and compelling track "Everyone's On Dope."
The video sees Crossbone Skully, Tommy Henriksen (guitarist and musical director for Alice Cooper's band and member of Hollywood Vampires) alongside the band's live lineup: guitarists Sam "Bam" Koltun (Dorothy, Faster Pussycat, Budderside) and Anna Cara, drummer Alex "Thumper" Boch, and bassist Chris Wyse (Hollywood Vampires, Ace Frehley) who also contributed to the studio recording.
"Everyone's On Dope" is the sixth new track and video from the rising rock outfit following consecutive releases "Money, Sex, or God," "I Am The Wolf," "The Boom Went The Boom (feat. Phil Collen)," "I'm Unbreakable," and "Evil World Machine." To date Crossbone Skully has garnered over 1 million streams. All tracks were executive produced by the legendary Mutt Lange (AC/DC, Def Leppard, Bryan Adams) who came out of retirement for this project. Olle Romo (Mixer), Howie Weinberg (Mastering) For the studio recording, Henriksen enlisted several first-class musicians including Wyse, Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue), Jamie Muhoberac (My Chemical Romance, John Mayer, Seal), Tommy Denander (co-producer, songwriter, guitarist) , Glen Sobel (Alice Cooper, Hollywood Vampires), the late UFO bassist Pete Way, and additional engineer Mike Plotnikoff (AC/DC, Daughtry, Buckcherry, Aerosmith).
Crossbone Skully acts as a multidimensional project and is also the namesake of the band's mascot and main character, an avenging superhero from outer space who's on a mission to return to earth to save the world. His plight was shared with the launch of a graphic novel and animated film, "Thing #1," which premiered at Fan Expo in 2023. For the film, HENRIKSEN enlisted several of his bandmates and friends for voiceovers on both the album and the upcoming film including A-list actor Johnny Depp and rock icons including Alice Cooper, Nikki Sixx, Joe Perry, Kane Roberts and Mark Wilkinson.
