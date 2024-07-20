Fleshgod Apocalypse Declare 'I Can Never Die' With New Video

Fleshgod Apocalypse premiered a music video for their latest single, "I Can Never Die", which is a track from their forthcoming studio album, "Opera", that will be released on August 23rd by Nuclear Blast Records.

frontman Francesco Paoli said of the song, "Memory is the strongest force in the universe, as it's the one and only that can give us immortality. It can't be deceived or shaped to our liking as, in the end, we are what we do and what we leave to posterity faithfully reflects what kind of men and women we've been. Some people don't give the right value to their actions, focusing on immediate profit, and forgetting that our choices have a decisive impact on our and other people's existence. Especially when you are an artist. It's essential to remember that everything we create outlives us, it has a life of its own and, once it's brought into existence, it belongs to everyone and we have no more control over it.

"Death can occur abruptly any time and there's no chance to change what it's done, once we're gone. As far as I'm concerned, one of my first thoughts when I realized that I could have died was "who have I been" and "what am I leaving behind". I recollected my whole life and figured out how much determination, sacrifice and honesty I've put into art and that made me so proud that I would have died in peace.

"That's why we wrote this song, which is nothing but a glorious anthem for all those who commit their existence to art in the purest possible way."

The video's director Martina L. McLean shared, "'I Can Never Die' is the third video created by me and my team, Sanda Movies, in collaboration with Fleshgod Apocalypse, for the Opera cycle. For a song with such a profound and universal meaning-a true anthem to the value of art and the artist-I wanted to contribute to the visual aspect by creating an experimental video, entirely guided by inspiration, lots of different approaches, techniques, and obviously too many of hours of editing. Drawing from the infernal and chaotic masterpieces of Hieronymus Bosch, but ranging through styles and times, the band brings to life infinite, hypothetical paintings. As always, my applause goes to the band, who always give their best, both in the most extreme sets and in those where everything is left to the imagination."

Related Stories

Fleshgod Apocalypse Star Joins Act Of Denial On 'Unbury The Hatchet'

Epica and Fleshgod Apocalypse Deliver 'The Great Tribulation'

Fleshgod Apocalypse's Francesco Paoli Recovering From Surgery

Fleshgod Apocalypse Frontman Francesco Paoli Has Surgery

News > Fleshgod Apocalypse