Sammy Hagar Wants To Finish Unreleased Van Halen Recordings

Sammy Hagar expressed his desire to team up with Wolfgang and Alex Van Halen and Michael Anthony to finish recording tracks that were laid down with Eddie Van Halen.

The former Van Halen frontman was asked about unreleased material from the band during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation. He responded, "There's one song, I think there's two songs, one's kind of a mid-tempo 'Can't Stop Lovin' You' type song that I thought I was, I wrote something about, I can't remember the lyric.

"And then I had two of them that I did rough vocals on that are reasonable to finish. They would be easy to just mix and release. But we didn't over-record. We always were so anxious to get back on tour, you know. We were having a good time like we are now.

"So, there's probably a lot of Eddie's music and Wolf would have access to it, you know, he would know. Eddie was always in the studio jamming and him and Al probably have stuff and maybe just stuff, Eddie just by himself on keyboards, probably more than even guitar a lot of times.

"If Al was user friendly, I would get with Al and Wolf and go in there, go through it, pick the pieces that I could make a song out of and write the lyrics and a melody and make a song out of it and piece it together and yeah. Get Mikey on board and go in there and we could have a Van Halen record. I guarantee Eddie's got a ton of stuff, but Alex would have to be involved. And of course Wolf would be user friendly. You know, Wolf's got no angst against nobody. I mean, he should be the happiest kid in the world right now. I'm so happy for him I can't tell you. So, I'm sure he would open the vault and say, 'You guys get whatever you want. You know and let me know what I can do to help.' 'Cause it'd be great if something wasn't finished to have him finish it, you know, on guitar and to get outta here. You know what I mean? But I don't want to get the people too freaking excited 'cause I don't think Alex is user friendly. I don't know why, but he's just not. So, I hope he's okay. That's all I can say."

