Burning Witches Announce The Dark US Tour 2024

07-22-2024
(Freeman) Burning Witches cannot be stopped! After winning over American audiences earlier this year on their support run with the mighty KK's PRIEST, the blazing quintet returns for a USA headline tour this fall!

Featuring support on select dates from Graveshadow, the tour kicks off in Hollywood, CA on October 24 and hits several major markets, ending in Satellite Beach, FL on November 15.

The band had this to say, "We are stoked to continue our conquest of the USA with this new tour leg through the Western and Southern states! America has treated us so amazingly since our first shows - we feel deeply connected with the country of Rock N Roll! Our run in July was so overwhelming, we are looking forward to new adventures in October! See you soon again, 'Merica!"

BURNING WITCHES - USA Fall Tour 2024
*with Graveshadow

10/24/24: Hollywood, CA @ The Whisky
10/25/24: Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post*
10/26/24: Fresno, CA @ Fulton 55
10/27/24: Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren*
10/29/24: Salt Lake City, UT @ Leatherheads*
10/30/24: Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater*
10/31/24: Denver, CO @ HQ Live*
11/02/24: Las Vegas, NV @ Vamp'd*
11/03/24: Glendale, AZ @ 44 Sports Grill and Nightlife*
11/06/24: El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar and Grill
11/08/24: San Antonio, TX @ Fitzgerald's
11/10/24: Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada Theater
11/11/24: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown
11/13/24: Buford, GA @ 37 Main
11/15/24: Satellite Beach, FL @ Wynfields

