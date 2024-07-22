Coldplay Get Animated For 'feelslikeimfallinginlove' Video

(Atlantic) Coldplay have today premiered the official lyric video for their latest single, feelslikeimfallinginlove. The video was helmed by award-winning director Raman Djafari through Blinkink. The Berlin-based director oversaw a team of 15 animators from around the world (including Djafari), who each created a section of the video.

The concept of the video centres around a couple searching for and ultimately finding each other. The journey shows this pair travelling between worlds and changing form, told in 3 chapters: 1. longing 2. searching 3. finding.

The video also offers a first look at A Film For The Future, the as-yet-unexplained project originally trailed by the band five years ago. The album booklet for Coldplay's 2019 album Everyday Life included a photo of a vintage car with number plate FFTF2024 in front of a billboard for the band's next album Music of the Spheres.

eelslikeimfallinginlove is the first single to be taken from Coldplay's upcoming tenth album, Moon Music, which is out October 4, 2024. The album, which will set new standards for sustainability, with each LP made from 100% recycled plastic bottles (nine bottles per record)

The full list of animators is below (in order of appearance):

1. Tokay @tokay.tv Switzerland, 2. Dante Zaballa @dantezaballa US,

3. Martin Robic @robic.martin France, 4. Kinemus @kinemus.feed Germany,

5. Jack Zhang @animate_jack London, 6. Niki von Bahr @niki_lindroth_von_bahr Sweden,

7. Moera cf @moera.cf France, 8. Karlotta Freier @karllikesotto US,

9. Gaia Esther Maria @gaiaesthermaria France, 10. Aaron Fisher @aaronfisherdesign US,

11. Raman Djafari @ramandjafari Germany, 12. Isabel Garrett @isabelamelia.garrett UK,

13. Hannah van der Weide @hannah.frogs Netherlands,

14. Kohana Wilson @kohana.wilson US, 15. Ram Han @ram__han South Korea

