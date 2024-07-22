Journey, Queen, KISS, Fleetwood Mac, Part Of AXS TV's August Summer Concert Lineup

(AXS TV) The sound of the summer lives on AXS TV, as the premier destination for music programming presents a hit-heavy block of iconic concerts from some of the industry's most influential acts-airing all day and all night as part of the August Summer Concert Lineup. The Network gives viewers VIP access to the ultimate summer music festival experience from the comfort of home, getting them up close and personal to their favorite artists without having to deal with the hassle of ticket fees and crowded venues.

AXS TV's Summer Concert Lineup Includes: Journey: Live In Houston 1981 - The Escape Tour-Monday, August 5 at 9pE Four months into MTV's existence, the landmark platform presented this pivotal performance filmed mere days after Journey earned its first number one album.

Fleetwood Mac-Live In Boston-Tuesday, August 6 at 9pE

Beloved rock legends Fleetwood Mac deliver a career-spanning set featuring enduring favorites such as "Say You Will," "Go Your Own Way," "Don't Stop," and more.

Matchbox Twenty: Soundstage-Sunday, August 11 at 1pE

Matchbox Twenty rocks Soundstage with an eclectic evening that includes "Bent" and "How Far We've Come," with acoustic renditions of "Unwell" and "3 A.M."

Train-Sunday, August 11 at 2pE

Train brings their trademark brand of smooth and catchy rock to AXS TV, performing catalog classics such as "Meet Virginia," "She's On Fire," and "Drops Of Jupiter."

Nirvana: Live At The Paramount-Monday, August 12 at 9pE

Filmed just five weeks after the seminal Nevermind album shook the world, Nirvana returns to Seattle for a Halloween homecoming featuring "Smells Like Teen Spirit," "About A Girl," and "Lithium."

KISS Rocks Vegas-Tuesday, August 13 at 9pE

KISS takes over Sin City, blazing through an epic evening packed with pyrotechnics and signature hits such as "Black Diamond," "Love Gun," and "Detroit Rock City."

Alabama Shakes: Live From The Artists Den-Wednesday, August 14 at 9pE

Alabama Shakes performs a soulful setlist at the Loveless Café in Nashville, featuring "Boys And Girls," "Heavy Chevy," and "On Your Way."

Gary Clark Jr.: Live From The Artists Den-Wednesday, August 14 at 10pE

Gary Clark Jr. comes back to the club he calls home, delivering an emotion-fueled set at Antone's Nightclub in Austin, where he first performed at the age of 15.

Lady A: Live From The Artists Den-Sunday, August 18 at 1pE

Lady A brings Nashville to the Big Apple, blazing through past and present favorites such as "Need You Now," "American Honey," and "I Run To You" at the United Palace in Manhattan.

Tim McGraw: Live From The Artists Den-Sunday, August 18 at 2pE

Country titan Tim McGraw performs an intimate set at the Corinthian in downtown Houston, playing staples such as "Southern Girl," "Truck Yeah," and "One Of Those Nights."

Cyndi Lauper-Monday, August 19 at 9pE

New Wave icon Cyndi Lauper brings the hits with a sweeping setlist featuring "Time After Time," "She Bop," "True Colors," and "Walk On By."

Alanis Morissette-Monday, August 19 at 10pE

Fusing rock, folk, electronic, and more, dynamic songstress Alanis Morissette shines with live performances of "All I Really Want," "Hands Clean," "Thank U," and "Uninvited."

Queen: Live At Wembley-Tuesday, August 20 at 9pE

Witness Queen's historic first concert at Wembley Stadium in 1986, which broke attendance records and featured a massive stage paired with the largest lighting rig built for a live show.

Kid Rock: Live From The Artists Den-Wednesday, August 21 at 9pE

Kid Rock performs an acoustic set in The Jungle Room at Graceland, before cruising over to the Presley Motors Automobile Museum for an electric set in front of an invite-only crowd.

Willie Nelson-Wednesday, August 21 at 10pE

Country music's esteemed elder statesman blazes through an unforgettable evening stacked with classic favorites such as "Whiskey River," "Man With The Blues," and "On The Road Again."

Willie Nelson & Friends: Outlaws & Angels-Sunday, August 25 at 1pE

Keith Richards, Bob Dylan, Merle Haggard, Toby Keith, Jerry Lee Lewis, Joe Walsh, Lucinda Williams and more deliver an all-star salute to Country music megastar Willie Nelson.

Bon Jovi: Lost Highway - The Concert-Monday, August 26 at 9pE

Bon Jovi storms into the Windy City to play their hit Lost Highway album in its entirety-marking the first time ever that the band had played a complete album live.

Jason Mraz: Live From The Artists Den-Monday, August 26 at 10pE

"Mr. A-Z" brings his world-class wordplay to UCLA's historic Royce Hall, showcasing hit singles such as "I'm Yours," "Only Human," and "Hello, You Beautiful Thing."

Heart: Part One & Two-Tuesday, August 27 at 9pE

Trailblazing sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson team up for a roaring two-part special featuring fan-favorites such as "Crazy On You," "Barracuda," and "Magic Man."

ZZ Top: Live In Texas-Wednesday, August 28 at 9pE

"The Little Ol' Band From Texas" heads to the Lone Star State for a once-in-a-lifetime show, performing deep cuts and chart-toppers including "Legs," "La Grange," "Gimme All Your Lovin', and many more.

