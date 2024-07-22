Sammy Hagar Says Van Halen Tribute Tour Launch As Exciting As Biggest Shows

Sammy Hagar launched his Best Of All Worlds 2024 tour earlier this month, which pays tribute to the legacy of Van Halen, and he has shared his excitement about the show, which took place at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL on July 13th.

The former Van Halen frontman is joined on the trek by his former VH bandmate bandmates Michael Anthony, Led Zeppelin drummer Jason Bonham and acclaimed guitarist Joe Satriani.

Hagar appeared on Sirius XM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk late last week and shared his excitement about the kick off show, "Honest to God, I haven't felt like this about a show since walking off the stage at some of the greatest Van Halen shows in my life. I'm not just saying that, I'm not trying to hype nobody, and 90% of these shows are sold out, so it's not like that. It's from the bottom of my heart.

"Mike and I walk off stage so exhausted - 2:20 in Atlanta the other night - and I just haven't done that. I just haven't had this deep of a setlist. I haven't had this big of a production. I don't know. I've been having fun, but now I've stepped it up and Mike and I, like I said, we look at each other every night walking off stage, and we hug backstage for about 20 minutes. It's just fantastic.

"The whole band is... they came to the party. Joe came to the party, Jason came to the party, Rai came to the party. The people are happy, we're happy, and I just never felt like this walking off stage since Van Halen. I can say that. I can honestly say that."

The tour continues tonight (July 22nd) in Saratoga Springs, NY at the Broadview Stage at SPAC and will wrap up on August 31st in St. Louis, MO at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

7/22 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

7/24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

7/26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

7/27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

7/29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

7/31 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8/2 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/9 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

8/11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/13 - Spokane, WA - Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

8/14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

8/16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

8/17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

8/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

8/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

8/22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8/23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

8/27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8/28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

8/30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

8/31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

