Slash Canceled Shows After 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter Passed Away

Guns N' Roses legend Slash has revealed the reason why he was forced to cancel four of his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Blues Tour date this week, his is mourning the loss of his 25-year-old stepdaughter.

Slash broke the sad news via Instagram: "Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024. Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul."

As we previously reported, The shows canceled include July 22nd in Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend, July 24th in Interlochen, MI at the Interlochen Center for the Arts, July 25th in Huber Heights, OH at the Rose Music Center and July 27th in Windsor, ON at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

The tour is scheduled to resume on July 28th in Toronto at Budweiser Stage. The guitarist's camp shared, "We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."

Slash launched the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival Blues Tour in support of his debut blues album "Orgy Of The Damned" sees him joined by Warren Haynes Band, Keb' 'Mo, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Robert Randolph, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Jackie Venson, and Larkin Poe. SLASH and his Blues Ball Band--Johnny Griparic (bass), Teddy 'ZigZag' Andreadis (keys/vocals), Michael Jerome (drums), and Tash Neal (vocals/guitars), as well as special guests.

