Sweet Come 'Full Circle' With Final Studio Album

(Suspicious Activities) Metalville Records announces September 20th as the international release date for Sweet's new studio album, Full Circle, which will also be the band's final studio album ever.

Sweet are a rock music phenomena that has taken the world by storm for more than six decades. Over the years, Sweet sold more than 55 million records and earned 34 #1 chart positions worldwide.

The golden thread that links the past through to the present and into the future is Sweet founding member Andy Scott, with all his determination to maintain high standards with the band's musical legacy, recording, and touring.

The band today still has an illustrious pedigree recreating "live" the high energy and soaring vocals associated with the Sweet sound that is the band's trademark.

Sweet began writing songs for the Full Circle album in 2019 pre-pandemic. The project was shelved, and the band released Isolation Boulevard instead. This involved remote recording sessions which put a new spin on the material. The album was well received, and the single "Set Me Free" appeared in many Heritage Rock charts.

With the Covid period of isolation behind us, Sweet started the sessions for Full Circle in earnest. The band's touring schedule split the sessions, but by the spring of 2024, the recordings were done. The band's performance is outstanding, and producers Andy and Tom Cory are very proud of the result.

Tracklisting for Sweet's Full Circle

1. Circus

2. Don't Bring Me Water

3. Burning Like A Falling Star

4. Changes

5. Defender

6. Everything

7. Destination Hannover

8. Rising Up

9. Fire In My Heart

10. Coming Home

11. Full Circle

SWEET are:

Paul Manzi - lead vocals

Lee Small - bass guitar/vocals

Tom Cory - guitars/keys/vocals

Adam Booth - drums/percussion

Andy Scott - guitars/vocals

