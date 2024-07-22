Train Streaming Royal Albert Hall Concert Tonight

(fcc) In April, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band Train took the stage in front of a sold-out crowd for their first-ever performance at the iconic and historic Royal Albert Hall in London. The spectacular show, which was captured with 18 cameras to ensure fans experience every moment of the magic, will be globally broadcast on premier streaming platform Veeps tonight, Monday, July 22. Adding to an already unforgettable experience, the band will join the broadcast, answering questions from fans LIVE beginning at 5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET. Veeps All Access subscribers in the U.S. can access the show for free as part of their subscription; for fans outside the U.S., tickets to the livestream are now on sale for $11.99.

To celebrate the monumental concert, Train will release an accompanying, new album, Live at Royal Albert Hall, out this Friday, July 26. Live at Royal Albert Hall will feature the band's milestone performance from the legendary venue, including one of their first live performances of new single "Long Yellow Dress."

Train frontman Pat Monahan shares of the show, "After 25 years of visiting London and walking past the iconic Royal Albert Hall, we finally had an opportunity to perform there. It was one of the most memorable shows of our lives. To be in such an historic and beautiful venue where so many of our idols performed was an honor and privilege. Thank you, London! You were incredible and we can prove it on tape and video. Thank you, RAH. We will be looking forward to our next visit."

Train: Live at Royal Albert Hall brings the band's signature sound and critically-acclaimed catalog of chart-topping smash hits to fans everywhere. The concert will be available for free for Veeps All Access subscribers in the U.S., and fans around the world can buy an individual show ticket for $11.99 at https://veeps.events/train-london. The show will air on Veeps on July 22 at approximately 5 PM PT. Fans can rewatch the show on Veeps for three days after the original air date, and fans will be able to access the show for 12 months after the original air date.

North American fans can also catch Train on the road this summer with REO Speedwagon on their epic co-headlining Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour featuring very special guest Yacht Rock Revue, which kicked off July 8 in Somerset, WI at Somerset Amphitheater. Produced by Live Nation, the 45-city tour will make stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up on September 11 in Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. With more than 50 million albums sold worldwide, 32 songs on Billboard's Hot 100, and 28 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart between them, fans across the country will have a chance to witness epic sets from two of the hardest-working, fun-loving, non-stop touring bands as they perform hours of hits featuring chart-topping anthems and timeless fan favorites.

