Fit For An Autopsy Announce New Album 'The Nothing That Is'

(BPM) Fit For An Autopsy has today announced their forthcoming album The Nothing That Is, set to be released on October 25th via Nuclear Blast. Fans can look forward to their first taste of new music this Friday with the release of lead single and music video "Hostage".

The band shares: "'The Nothing That Is' is a full realization of our identity and intention. Every song on this record serves a purpose, and it feels like our most dynamic and powerful album to date. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do."

In addition to the album, Fit For An Autopsy has shared details of The Nothing That Is - US Tour, this Fall. The tour, which features support from Bodysnatcher, Distant, Sylosis, and Judiciary, kicks off on October 18th in Worcester, with stops to follow in New York, Atlanta, Houston, Mesa, Sacramento, Denver, Chicago, and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 26 at 10am local time, with VIP packages - including meet & greet, limited edition vinyl, a VIP tour poster, early entry, and more - available for all dates.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/18 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/19 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/25 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/26 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Banyan Live

10/28 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/29 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

10/30 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/1 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

11/2 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

11/4 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/5 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/6 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazón

11/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/9 - Denver, CO @ Summit

11/10 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

11/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/13 - Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/14 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

11/15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/16 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

11/17 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

