Fit For An Autopsy Announce New Album 'The Nothing That Is'

(BPM) Fit For An Autopsy has today announced their forthcoming album The Nothing That Is, set to be released on October 25th via Nuclear Blast. Fans can look forward to their first taste of new music this Friday with the release of lead single and music video "Hostage".
The band shares: "'The Nothing That Is' is a full realization of our identity and intention. Every song on this record serves a purpose, and it feels like our most dynamic and powerful album to date. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do."
In addition to the album, Fit For An Autopsy has shared details of The Nothing That Is - US Tour, this Fall. The tour, which features support from Bodysnatcher, Distant, Sylosis, and Judiciary, kicks off on October 18th in Worcester, with stops to follow in New York, Atlanta, Houston, Mesa, Sacramento, Denver, Chicago, and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 26 at 10am local time, with VIP packages - including meet & greet, limited edition vinyl, a VIP tour poster, early entry, and more - available for all dates.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
10/18 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
10/19 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/23 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/25 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/26 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Banyan Live
10/28 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/29 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
10/30 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
11/1 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
11/2 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
11/4 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
11/5 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/6 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazón
11/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/9 - Denver, CO @ Summit
11/10 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive
11/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
11/13 - Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/14 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
11/15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/16 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
11/17 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place
