George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' Celebrates 40 Years With New EP

(High Rise) To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the release of George Michael's much-loved iconic masterpiece 'Careless Whisper', George Michael Entertainment, GME, and Sony Music will be releasing the 'Careless Whisper EP' on October 18.
Available on both digital and physical formats, the 'Careless Whisper EP' will feature a previously unreleased live recording of the timeless hit performed at the illustrious Madison Square Garden in New York City during George's electrifying concert on the 23rd of July 2008. The recording captures the historic performance marking his reunion with a New York audience after an astounding 17-year hiatus. It was part of his monumental 25Live tour, a worldwide phenomenon that sold out arenas and stadiums and captivated over 1.3 million fans across the globe.
The EP will also include newly mastered versions of the original single, the extended mix and instrumental. Topping the charts in 25 countries back in 1984, today 'Careless Whisper' is certified 7 x Platinum in The United States and has sold over 1.5 million copies in the UK alone. It has also been certified Platinum and Diamond in a further 20 countries.
Written with Wham! band mate Andrew Ridgeley when George Michael was just 17 years old, and widely remarked as a masterpiece of contemporary songwriting, today it is hailed as a modern-day classic.
'Careless Whisper' holds a truly unparalleled legacy that resulted in him becoming the youngest recipient of an Ivor Novello Award at just 21 years old, propelling him into global superstardom. Also making him the first artist ever to top the charts as both a soloist and as a member of a group/duo in the same calendar year.
Today, 40 years after its release, 'Careless Whisper' resonates even more with new generations of listeners, with TikTok currently surpassing 700 million views, while on YouTube the video averages close to half a million views every day. It is also a member of YouTube's and Spotify's exclusive Billions Club.
George Michael Entertainment says:
"As we celebrate 40 years of 'Careless Whisper', we are proud to share something truly special with George's millions of fans around the world. This EP is a heartfelt 'thank you' from us to you for your unwavering support and love. We are truly grateful. Thank you".
George Lynch Explains Roadblock To Dokken Reunion
Chino Moreno's Crosses Cover George Michael's One More Try
George Michael Freedom Uncut Film Trailer Released
George Michael Freedom Uncut Coming To Movie Theaters
Jay Weinberg Processing Abrupt Slipknot Dismissal With Therapist- Black Sabbath Legends Reunite For Aston Villa FC Commercial- more
Slash Canceled Shows After 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter Passed Away- AC/DC- Sammy Hagar- Train Streaming Royal Albert Hall Concert Tonight- more
Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979
Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field
Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra
Hot In The City: Big Shows Coming To Phoenix Include Journey And Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Megadeth
Jay Weinberg Processing Abrupt Slipknot Dismissal With Therapist
Black Sabbath Legends Reunite For Aston Villa FC Commercial
Watch Billy Morrison's 'The Sounds Of Freedom' Video
Fit For An Autopsy Announce New Album 'The Nothing That Is'
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Share 'Long Dark Night'
Sublime's Jakob Nowell Talks With Apple Music 1 About Discovered Music and More
The Flaming Lips Announce 'The Soft Bulletin' 25th Anniversary Edition
George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' Celebrates 40 Years With New EP