Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Share 'Long Dark Night'

(The Oriel Company) Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have unveiled their brand new song "Long Dark Night," which is the third single from the band's 18th studio album Wild God, set for release August 30th. This intimate twilight ballad is inspired by the poem "Dark Night of the Soul" by the Spanish 16th-century poet St. John of the Cross. Through its reflective lyrics, the track evokes the poem's themes of struggle and transcendence.
Of the track, Cave says "Long Dark Night is inspired by one of the greatest and most powerful poems of conversion ever written. Ultimately, though, it's a beautiful country tune. It feels like a sweet companion to the song, Wild God."
Across ten tracks on Wild God, the band dance between convention and experimentation, taking left-turns and detours that heighten the rich imagery and emotion in Cave's soul-stirring narratives. It is the sound of a group emboldened by reconnection and taking flight. There are moments that touch fondly upon the Bad Seeds' past but they are fleeting, and serve only to imbue the relentless and restless forward motion of the band.
Produced by Cave and Warren Ellis, and mixed by David Fridmann, Cave began writing the album on New Year's Day 2023. With sessions at Miraval Studios in Provence, France and Soundtree Studios in London, England, the Bad Seeds added their unique alchemy, with additional performances from Colin Greenwood (bass) and Luis Almau (nylon string guitar, acoustic guitar).
Wild God will be released on Bad Seed in partnership with Play It Again Sam on streaming, CD, and standard and limited edition vinyl.
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Release Limited Edition 'Frogs' 7 Inch
Nick Cave Announces US In-Store Book Signings
Nick Cave Announces North American Solo Tour
Nick Cave And Warren Ellis Expand North American Tour
Jay Weinberg Processing Abrupt Slipknot Dismissal With Therapist- Black Sabbath Legends Reunite For Aston Villa FC Commercial- more
Slash Canceled Shows After 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter Passed Away- AC/DC- Sammy Hagar- Train Streaming Royal Albert Hall Concert Tonight- more
Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979
Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field
Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra
Hot In The City: Big Shows Coming To Phoenix Include Journey And Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Megadeth
Jay Weinberg Processing Abrupt Slipknot Dismissal With Therapist
Black Sabbath Legends Reunite For Aston Villa FC Commercial
Watch Billy Morrison's 'The Sounds Of Freedom' Video
Fit For An Autopsy Announce New Album 'The Nothing That Is'
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Share 'Long Dark Night'
Sublime's Jakob Nowell Talks With Apple Music 1 About Discovered Music and More
The Flaming Lips Announce 'The Soft Bulletin' 25th Anniversary Edition
George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' Celebrates 40 Years With New EP