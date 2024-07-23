(OMG) Billy Morrison has just released the lyric video for "The Sound of Freedom," a standout track from his solo album, The Morrison Project. The album was released through TLG|ZOID / Virgin Music Group.
Morrison commented, "Perhaps quite a timely lyric video, considering everything that is going on around the world. 'The Sound of Freedom,' one of my favorite tracks on The Morrison Project album, has a really cool lyric video now."
In addition to this release, Billy Morrison recently celebrated a double victory at the Independent Hollywood Music Awards (IHMA). He won Best Rock Song and Best Album for The Morrison Project at the awards ceremony held on July 18th at the historic Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA.
Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens' Take 'Crack Cocaine' To No. 1
Billy Morrison Recruits Joe Manganiello For 'It's Come To This' Video
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Launch The Madhouse Chronicles
Billy Morrison and Dave Navarro Announce Above Ground Charity Auction
Jay Weinberg Processing Abrupt Slipknot Dismissal With Therapist- Black Sabbath Legends Reunite For Aston Villa FC Commercial- more
Slash Canceled Shows After 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter Passed Away- AC/DC- Sammy Hagar- Train Streaming Royal Albert Hall Concert Tonight- more
Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979
Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field
Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra
Hot In The City: Big Shows Coming To Phoenix Include Journey And Def Leppard, Judas Priest, Megadeth
Jay Weinberg Processing Abrupt Slipknot Dismissal With Therapist
Black Sabbath Legends Reunite For Aston Villa FC Commercial
Watch Billy Morrison's 'The Sounds Of Freedom' Video
Fit For An Autopsy Announce New Album 'The Nothing That Is'
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Share 'Long Dark Night'
Sublime's Jakob Nowell Talks With Apple Music 1 About Discovered Music and More
The Flaming Lips Announce 'The Soft Bulletin' 25th Anniversary Edition
George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' Celebrates 40 Years With New EP