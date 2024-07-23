.

Watch Billy Morrison's 'The Sounds Of Freedom' Video

(OMG) Billy Morrison has just released the lyric video for "The Sound of Freedom," a standout track from his solo album, The Morrison Project. The album was released through TLG|ZOID / Virgin Music Group.

Morrison commented, "Perhaps quite a timely lyric video, considering everything that is going on around the world. 'The Sound of Freedom,' one of my favorite tracks on The Morrison Project album, has a really cool lyric video now."

In addition to this release, Billy Morrison recently celebrated a double victory at the Independent Hollywood Music Awards (IHMA). He won Best Rock Song and Best Album for The Morrison Project at the awards ceremony held on July 18th at the historic Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA.

