Watch Metallica's James Hetfield In Trailer For Dark Western Thriller 'The Thicket'

Metallica frontman James Hetfield will soon be on the silver screen in the dark western thriller, "The Thicket", which will hit movie theaters on September 6th. A trailer for the film has been released by Tubi Films.
The film was directed by Elliot Lester ("Blitz" / 'Aftermath") and stars Peter Dinklage ("Game Of Thrones") and Juliette Lewis ("Yellowjackets"). It is based the Joe R. Lansdale novel, with Hetfield playing a supporting role.
A short synopsis for the film reads "When a bounty hunter and a band of unlikely heroes pursue a brutal killer, they find themselves in a deadly no-man's-land known as The Thicket."
