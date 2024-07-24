Brian Setzer Orchestra's Guitar Slinger Set For Limited Edition Vinyl Reissue

(Chipster) The Brian Setzer Orchestra (sometimes known by its initials BSO) is a swing and jump blues band formed in 1992 by Stray Cats frontman Brian Setzer. In 1994 they released their debut album which was followed up in 1996 with Guitar Slinger. In 1998, for their breakout album The Dirty Boogie, the group covered Louis Prima's "Jump, Jive an' Wail," which originally appeared on Prima's 1957 album The Wildest!. The BSO's follow up single, appearing on the album Vavoom!, was "Gettin' in the Mood."

Now get Guitar Slinger from the Brian Setzer Orchestra for the first time on vinyl since 1996. Remastered on 180g vinyl in two amazing Limited-Edition Colors. There are only 300 of the Red Multi-Color and 700 of the Silver Melt. Guitar Slinger is the second release from the Brian Setzer Orchestra and where the band really started to come together. As Setzer states, "With this album, it was like now I know the idea works, I know I can front a big band with an electric guitar, so now just let me write songs. I don't have to think about writing swing songs or is this going to work or not, that point was proven. So I just sat down and started writing songs. It took a little turn."

The album leads off with "The House Is Rockin'" and features the Brian Setzer/Joe Strummer (The Clash) penned tracks "Ghost Radio" and "Sammy Davis City". There are 12 tracks in all, and it clocks in at just over 43 minutes. This is the first in a series of three reissues coming from Deko Entertainment with The Dirty Boogie scheduled to also hit by the end of 2024, with Vavoom! to follow in early 2025.

Pre-order your copy of "Guitar Slinger" while supplies last here

Tracklist:

1 The House Is Rockin'

2 Hoodoo Voodoo Doll

3 Town Without Pity

4 Rumble In Brighton

5 The Man With The Magic Touch

6 (The Legend Of) Johnny Kool

7 Ghost Radio

8 (Everytime I Hear) That Mellow Saxophone

9 Buzz Buzz

10 My Baby Only Cares For Me

11 Hey, Louis Prima

12 Sammy Davis City

Related Stories

News > Brian Setzer Orchestra