God Is An Astronaut Share 'Embers' Static Video

(Freeman) Following the previously-released single, "Falling Leaves", and its accompanying video, today, Irish progressive psych-and krautrock trio God Is An Astronaut has revealed the title track of their much-awaited new album, 'Embers'! The band's new studio offering is set to release on September 6, 2024, courtesy of Napalm Records.

The second single from God Is An Astronaut's upcoming album stands as their longest composition to date. Defying genre boundaries, it seamlessly blends elements ranging from progressive rock to black metal. "Our lives are like embers," the band comments, "glowing brightly for a while, then fading into the quiet dark, leaving only a faint echo of their light."

God Is An Astronaut has mesmerized audiences worldwide with their distinctive sonic tapestry both in dynamic live performances and through their recorded works. Amidst their perpetual whirlwind of touring, the band emerges once more with their freshly crafted studio album 'Embers'. In support of the upcoming record release, God Is An Astronaut has also announced a busy touring schedule for 2024, with many more shows to be announced soon. Find all the dates listed below!

Founded by brothers Torsten and Niels Kinsella, the trio has once again created an exceptional collection of songs, inviting listeners to explore and interpret it in their own unique ways. 'Embers' represents God Is An Astronaut's most extensive and grandiose production to date. From the very first note to the lingering resonance of its finale, 'Embers' quietly but confidently affirms the mastery of their craft: From psych- to excellent krautrock trips, driving rhythms by drummer Lloyd Hanney and collaborations with guest musicians including Dara O'Brien, Jo Quail, and Sean Coleman further enrich the album's sonic space, incorporating elements such sitar, cello, zither, shamanic drums, bowed psaltery, chimes and tanpura.

Featuring artwork by the internationally renowned Irish artist David Rooney and mastered by Europe's foremost mastering engineer Streaky, with their forthcoming progressive, psychedelic, and instrumental post-rock opus God Is An Astronaut will achieve remarkable heights!

Related Stories

God Is An Astronaut Announce New Album 'Embers'

God Is An Astronaut Release 'Route 666' Video

News > God Is An Astronaut