Jake Shimabukuro And Mick Fleetwood Team Up For 'Blues Experience'

(devious planet media) Renowned ʻukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro has teamed up with drumming legend and Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood to announce the release of their forthcoming album, Blues Experience, due October 18th via Forty Below Records and they have shared the first single, "Rollin' N Tumblin'."

This groundbreaking project sees Shimabukuro and Fleetwood breathe new life into classic blues tunes, resulting in an exhilarating and unique reinterpretation of some of the genre's greatest hits. The album also features a new song written by Jake, "Kula Blues," which is about the area of Maui where Mick lives.

"I've always wanted to do a Blues album, and when Mick and I started talking about working together, I thought who better to work with than Mick Fleetwood?" says Shimabukuro. The result is a dynamic fusion of their distinct musical styles, blending Shimabukuro's innovative ʻukulele mastery with Fleetwood's powerful and inspiring drumming.

The roots of this remarkable collaboration date back to the late 1990s when a young Shimabukuro met Fleetwood at the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards (Hawaiian Music Awards) ceremony, performing alongside singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins. Their paths crossed again a few years later, at a Fleetwood Mac reunion concert in Nashville, where a mutual friend reintroduced them. That night, the seeds of their new project were sown, leading to recording sessions in Maui.

Joining Shimabukuro and Fleetwood on the album are bassist Jackson Waldhoff and keyboard player Michael Grande. Special guest Mark Johnstone from The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band also lends his keyboard prowess to "Need Your Love So Bad" and "Rockin' In The Free World." Over two intense three-day sessions, the band recorded nine tracks live in the studio, with Sonny Landreth contributing slide guitar to the Jeff Beck/Stevie Wonder classic "Cause We've Ended As Lovers."

