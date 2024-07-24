Original Jane's Addiction Lineup Share First New Song In 34 Years

(The Syndicate) For the first time in over three decades, the original line-up, vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery of Jane's Addiction have reunited to release the new studio single, "Imminent Redemption", available today across all digital streaming platforms.
Recorded at Sweetzwerland Studios in Hollywood, CA, the high energy, rock-infused single feels like an instant classic from the rock legends, though distinctly current, breathing fresh air into a new chapter of Jane's Addiction.
"It is different this time," says the band. "To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It's time. Welcome to the next chapter of Jane's Addiction. 'Imminent Redemption' is only the beginning."
After reuniting for the first time in 14 years to perform an intimate show in London, Jane's Addiction, with their original band members, and Love & Rockets, with additional tour support from CRAWLERS, announced they will hit the road for their 2024 co-headline tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on August 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas making stops across North America in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in St. Louis at Evolution Festival on September 29.
JANE'S ADDICTION AND LOVE AND ROCKETS 2024 TOUR DATES:
Aug 09 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Aug 11 - San Diego, CA - Park at the Park Petco Park
Aug 13 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
Aug 15 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug 18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug 19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Aug 21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Aug 23 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
Aug 25 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
Aug 27 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Aug 29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 31 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Sep 03 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Sep 05 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Sep 07 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sep 10 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sep 11 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sep 13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
Sep 15 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Sep 18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Sep 20 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater
Sep 22 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion
Sep 24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sep 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sep 28 - Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival*#
Sep 29 - St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival*#
*Not A Live Nation Date
#Love & Rockets not performing on these dates
