Pixies Share First Song From 'The Night the Zombies Came' Album

(DawBell) Pixies have shared a new song called "Chicken" to announce their brand new studio album, The Night the Zombies Came, due for release in time for Halloween on 25th October via BMG.

35 years since their groundbreaking Platinum-certified album Doolittle catapulted the band into the UK Top Ten, and 20 years since their celebrated reformation at Coachella, Pixies are deep into their second act, and in the midst of a creative purple patch.

The Night the Zombies Came is Pixies' tenth album, if you count their classic 1987 4AD mini LP Come On Pilgrim, and first new music since 2022's acclaimed Doggerel LP. 13 new songs that find Pixies looking ahead to the most cinematic record of their career.

Songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Black Francis explains: "Fragments that are related and juxtaposed with other fragments in other songs. And in a collection of songs in a so-called LP, you end up making a kind of movie."

Druidism, apocalyptic shopping malls, mediaeval themed restaurants, 12th century poetic form, surf rock, gargoyles, bog people, and the distinctive dry drum sound of 1970s era Fleetwood Mac are just some of the disparate wonders that inform the new songs.

Testament to this kaleidoscopic vista is the new song 'Chicken'. Released today, songwriter Black Francis personifies poultry, dealing with decapitation and feeling like an actor of Zombie movies as Joey Santiago's impulsive lead guitar takes flight. Listen here.

The Night the Zombies Came will also include 'You're So Impatient', the brand new single with AA-side 'Que Sera, Sera' which saw Pixies described as "alt-rock gods" by Steve Lamacq on BBC 6 Music and tipped as "huge new singles" by the NME.

For the new album recording sessions the band returned to work with producer Tom Dalgety, who drummer David Lovering refers to as "a fifth Pixie" after producing 2016's Head Carrier, 2019's Beneath the Eyrie and 2022's Doggerel. Early on in the recording process at Guilford Sound studio in Vermont, the band noticed the new songs were dividing into two camps: what they came to call the "Dust Bowl Songs" - country-tinged, ballad-esque numbers such as 'Primrose' and 'Mercy Me', and on the other side, the album's furious punk numbers such as 'You're So Impatient' and 'Oyster Beds'. Only 'Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)' keeps its feet in both camps - reminiscent of early 60s Phil Spector, the band hitting the sweet spot between mushy and abrasive, it's a track that Black Francis allegedly likened to being chased by a swarm of bees.

The Night the Zombies Came sessions also saw Pixies welcoming new bass player Emma Richardson (Band Of Skulls) to the line up; the first British band member to join the group. There's also an expanded role for guitarist Joey Santiago. After contributing his first-ever Pixies lyrics on Doggerel, for the new record Santiago wrote the words to 'Hypnotised' by completing a complex lyrical riddle of sorts, known as a sestina.

The news of The Night the Zombies Came arrives amidst a packed touring schedule set to take in circa 70 live shows across the world through 2024 - with even more dates to be announced for 2025. The band just wrapped a tour across North America with Modest Mouse and Cat Power, and are playing through Europe before returning to the UK in August for a run of already sold out headline shows at Glasgow Academy and Halifax's Piece Hall. Major festival performances at London's All Points East, Victorious, and headline shows at Galway Airport, Belfast's Custom House Square and Dublin's RDS Simmonscourt.

The upcoming concerts mark Pixies' second visit to the UK this year after sold out dates celebrating the Bossanova and Trompe Le Monde albums, which included a three-night residency at London's Kentish Town Form. Looking ahead, Pixies will head for New Zealand and Australia in November for stadium gigs with Pearl Jam, closing what's set to be a monumental year for one of the world's most influential, revered and deeply adored bands.

The Night the Zombies Came is released on 25 October via BMG on black vinyl, CD, digital download and on streaming platforms. A clear and red smoke LP will be available at HMV and independent record shops. A clear and violet smoke LP plus merchandise bundles will be available from the official Pixies store.

The Night the Zombies Came Tracklisting

1 Primrose

2 You're So Impatient

3 Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)

4 Chicken

5 Hypnotised

6 Johnny Good Man

7 Motoroller

8 I Hear You Mary

9 Oyster Beds

10 Mercy Me

11 Ernest Evans

12 Kings of the Prairie

13 The Vegas Suite

