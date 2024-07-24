ZZ Ward Shares Sun Records Debut 'Mother'

(Prospect) ZZ Ward has released her latest single, "Mother," heralding the start of a profound new chapter in her career with Sun Records. This unique and deeply personal blues track tackles ZZ's own experience of motherhood, a perspective rarely explored in the genre, marking ZZ's return to her blues roots with an authenticity and depth that's compelling and transformative. The song's raw emotion is complemented by ZZ's signature wailing vocals and searing lead guitar solos, creating an intense and deeply moving soundscape. "That's a mother's cry," ZZ explains. "It's that feeling of being weighed down with this new situation. I never expected men to hear it and relate, but I've heard more than a few feel it, too."

One of the most profound lessons ZZ learned from growing up listening to the blues greats was to be authentic to her story. "I didn't plan to make a blues song about motherhood," ZZ shares, "it just sort of happened naturally. I've always written to get through things in life. Suddenly, I was faced with a new job that's 24/7 with no breaks, and that's what I wrote about. But when you get tested, you discover who you are, and this song comes from a feeling of empowerment." The song is imbued with the blues influences that have been a constant in Ward's life, from the Chicago blues stylings to the gritty, heartfelt vocals that define the genre.

Growing up surrounded by the blues, ZZ began singing at the age of 8, inspired by her father's extensive record collection. By the time she was 12, she was already performing blues music. Her early career was a blend of blues and other genres, but as a professional female musician, she often felt pressured to compromise her blues roots to meet industry demands. With the birth of her children, her priorities shifted, and she returned to the authenticity that has always driven her artistry.

At the time she wrote this fiercely individual song, ZZ found herself without a home for her music after a decade on a major label. It was a painfully complex time, and she sought solace in the blues, her most formative influence. Working with multi-platinum producer Ryan Spraker, she began to write about her life as a new mother through the lens of the blues. The resulting music is her truest and most blues-infused to date.

ZZ Ward's career has been marked by significant achievements. Her debut album, Til the Casket Drops (2012), produced hits like "Put The Gun Down," which broke into the AAA Radio Charts Top 10, and "365 Days," which reached #2. Her sophomore album, The Storm (2017), peaked at Number 1 on the Billboard Blues Charts and featured collaborations with GRAMMY-Award winners Fantastic Negrito and Gary Clark Jr.

This isn't just a one-off for ZZ-her blues journey will continue. This summer she will be opening for Slash, who also just released a blues-fueled album, and ZZ will be releasing more blues-oriented music in 2025. "This is who I've always wanted to be-a blues artist, on my terms," she says. "It just took me a long time to get here."

