Eric Clapton Shares Emotional Tribute To John Mayall

Eric Clapton took to social media to pay tribute to John Mayall, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 90. Mayall helped launch Claptons's career when he recruited the young guitarist for his band the Bluesbreakers.

Clapton took to Facebook to share the following tribute to Mayall, "I want to say thank you, chiefly, for rescuing me from oblivion... when I was a young man around the age of 18 or 19, when I decided I was going to quit music," he said, speaking directly to Mayall.

"He found me and took me into his home, and asked me to join his band; and I stayed with him; and I learned all that I really have to draw on today in terms of technique and desire to play the kind of music I love to play. I did all my research in his home in his record collection - the Chicago blues that he was such an expert on.

"I played with his band for a couple of years, with Hughie and John, and it was a fantastic experience. He taught me that it was okay to just play the music you wanted to play without dressing it up or making anybody else like it... to listen to myself, to my inner motivations.

"He was my mentor; and, as a surrogate father, he taught me all I really know, and gave me the courage and enthusiasm to express myself without fear, without limit.

"And all I gave him in return was [to illustrate] how much fun it was to drink and womanize, when he was already a family man. I wished to make amends for that - and I did that while he was alive. I have since learned that that is not the best way to carry on.

"I shall miss him, but I hope to see him on the other side." Speaking directly to Mayall again, he concluded: "Thank you, John. I love you; I'll see you soon, but not yet. Not yet, as they say in the Gladiator movie."

