Oceans Announce Happy Album With New 'Parasite' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Oceans announces their third official studio album. HAPPY, which will be released on September 27th, sees the band delving into the all too familiar topic of mental health struggles as they explore the lows of the human existence, with the albums title serving as desired state of mind.
Timo Rotten comments: "Music has always been our way of confronting our darkest emotions and finding a sense of release. I hope that this song resonates with those who have faced anxiety and depression and reminds them that they are not alone. Your fear might hold you hostage. But you can also choose to fight back!"
The band has also delivered a brand new single called 'Parasite', which comes with an accompanying music video
