Sweet Share 'Little Miracle' Video

(Chipster) One of the most instantly recognizable - and successful - rock bands of the '70s was The Sweet, who scored a string of hit albums and singles due to their highly melodic and anthemic sound and glam look. And now, the group is proud to announce the release of their new hot single/video "Little Miracle" on Dark Star Records, via Sony/Orchard.
This pop rock funky love song is another example of The Sweet's departure from the norm. Model Dominique Mercedes makes her stunning debut appearance in the video, and her innocent yet enticing beauty captures the essence of true love. Singer Patrick Alan Stone along with his band mates deliver the goods, with a catchy tune that has the legs to go all the way.
The Sweet's classic '70s line-up was comprised of Brian Connolly - lead and backing vocals, Steve Priest - bass, backing and lead vocals, Mick Tucker - drums, backing and occasional lead vocals, and Andy Scott - guitar, keyboards, backing and lead vocals.
After the passing of Connelly (in 1997) and Tucker (in 2002), Priest wanted Sweet to carry on and for its line up to possess the talent, feel and high energy that The Sweet had in its glory days. Priest's new line-up was an instant smash success, playing hundreds of concerts across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and many other countries around the world - for well over a decade, until Priest's passing in 2020.
Shortly after, it was decided that The Sweet should continue onward, as Stevie and Richie were part of that line up and were asked to carry on by Steve. Sweet 2024 is comprised of frontman Patrick Alan Stone, guitarist Jimmy Burkard, keyboardist Dave Schulz, bassist Stevie Stewart, and drummer Richie Onori.
The band achieved massive commercial success around the globe in the '70s, including such hits as "Ballroom Blitz," "Fox On the Run," "Love Is Like Oxygen," "Little Willy," "Blockbuster," "Action," "Teenage Rampage," and "AC/DC," among many others.
"Little Miracle" is just the beginning of the groups ascension into a whole new demographic listening audience, with many new songs yet to come.
This new release with the aforementioned lineup demonstrates the same driving force and unpredictable musical quality that has always been the hallmark and essence of The Sweet's iconic sound.
Confirmed Engagements:
July 25 Hollywood CA - The Bourbon Room
August 23 Regina SK - Shake the Lake
August 24 Toronto ON - Sobey's Stadium
September 6 St. Charles IL - Arcade Theater
September 7 Wisconsin Dells WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre
September 8 Nashville IN - Brown County Music Center
November 8 Warren MI - Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
