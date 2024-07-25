Touche Amore Return With 'Nobody's' From First New Album In 4 Years

(Orienteer) Touche Amore announces their first new album in 4 years, Spiral in a Straight Line, set for release October 11th. The announcement coincides with the release of the band's new single and first piece of the visual album "Nobody's," its first official release following their signing to the renowned Rise Records. Recorded with legendary producer Ross Robinson (KoRn, Slipknot, Glassjaw, At The Drive-In etc), Spiral In A Straight Line features collaborations with Julien Baker (of boygenius) and the legendary Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, The Folk Implosion).
Speaking about "Nobody's," Touche Amore frontman Jeremy Bolm shares: "'Nobody's' is the opening track on our upcoming album Spiral In A Straight Line. In just a handful of lyrics, it gives the broad strokes of the album. A song and record about forward movement while everything around you becomes destabilized."
The new song is a rousing statement of intent from the LA-based band, rooted in life-altering changes and the turmoil of moving forward while grappling with what's been left behind. Returning to work with famed producer Ross Robinson for the second time following their critically acclaimed 2020 album Lament, which was awarded Best New Album by Pitchfork, Spiral In A Straight Line challenges the band to dig deep again. As a result, they return with a poignant body of work that captures a distinctly universal feeling - spiraling - and getting caught in the emotional debris of the words, emotions, memories and pain that are left after things are flipped upside down and how one keeps pushing through.
Alongside the news of the album, Touche Amore are announcing their 2024 headlining tour kicking off October 9th in LA, which will include support from Soul Glo, Portrayal of Guilt and Soft Blue Shimmer. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, July 26th, 2024 at 10AM local time in each market at toucheamore.com.
Pre-order/save Spiral In A Straight Line and listen to "Nobody's" above. Stay tuned for more from Touche Amore coming very soon.
Upcoming Live Dates:
9/26 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life 2024
10/9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent
10/11 - San Diego, CA @ The Cashbah
10/12 - Fresno, CA @ Strummers
10/13 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock
10/15 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
10/16 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
10/17 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/19 - Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
10/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
10/22 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/23 - Detroit, MI @ Tangent
10/25 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
10/26 - Gainesville, FL @ Vivid (The Fest)
10/27 - Gainesville, FL @ Bo Diddley Plaza (The Fest)
10/28 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)
10/29 - Durham, NC @ The Fruit
10/31 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
11/1 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
11/2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/3 - Boston, MA @ Paradise
